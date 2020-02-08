Little Free Library in Lake Dallas

Lake Dallas’ first Little Free Library has opened at Tiny Home Village.

 Courtesy of Madelyn Johnson

The small, front yard book exchanges number 60,000 around the world in 80 countries – from Iceland to Tasmania to Pakistan. Now, a new Little Free Library at the Lake Dallas Tiny Home Village (204 Gotcher Ave.) will join the movement to share books, bring people together and create communities of readers.

The Little Free Library in Lake Dallas was built by two teachers who recently moved into the Tiny Home Village.

“It’s our hope that this Little Free Library will bring a little more joy, a little more connection, and a whole lot more books to our community,” a teacher said.

The Little Free Library nonprofit organization has been honored by the Library of Congress, the National Book Foundation and the American Library Association, and Reader’s Digest named them one of the “50 Surprising Things We Love about America.”

Each year, nearly 10 million books are shared in Little Free Libraries.

To learn more, visit littlefreelibrary.org.

