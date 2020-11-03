Ballot Box
File photo

Incumbent Republican Bobbie Mitchell holds a lead over challenger Delia Parker-Mims, a Democrat, in the race for Denton County Commissioner, Precinct 3.

Through early voting, Mitchell has received 39,821 votes (57.7 percent) to Parker-Mims’ 29,252 (42.4 percent).

In Precinct 1, Republican Ryan Williams has 68,790 votes (59.5 percent) to Democrat Sandy Swan’s 46,837 (40.5 percent).

In the race for Denton County Sheriff, incumbent Tracy Murphree, a Republican, has a large lead over Freyja Odinsdottir, a write-in candidate. Murphree received 94 percent of the early votes.

