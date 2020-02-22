Texas State Senator Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, has been recognized by The Texas Retired Teachers Association (TRTA) with a Legislator Appreciation Award.
"As a former educator, I am proud we were able to show our retired teachers that we value their service to our state," Nelson said. "Our budget keeps their health care premiums at current levels, makes the pension plan actuarial sound and provides retired teacher a supplemental check.”
TRTA awarded Senator Nelson for her work during the 2019 Regular Session to ensure the longevity of the Teacher Retirement System (TRS) for all current and future Texas public education retirees. As chair of the Senate Finance Committee she sponsored the Appropriations Act, which directed $230 million to maintain health care benefits and premiums at current levels; shored up the pension plan; and gave retired teachers a supplemental 13th check of up to $2,000 dollars.
Nelson's work to ensure that retirees received a thirteenth check, which was paid in September 2019, enabled many TRS annuitants to pay for much needed medical expenses and other vital essentials.
“Retired Texas educators are grateful for Senator Nelson’s continued support and compassion as she strives to make the TRS pension fund financially sound and help retirees meet the rising daily costs of living,” TRTA Executive Director Tim Lee said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.