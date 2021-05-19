Wednesday the Texas Legislature passed SB 197 by Sen. Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, helping more pets find forever homes.
"Pets are a part of our families. Before we can adopt them, animals are often given temporary shelter by rescue organizations," Nelson said. "Passing SB 197 supports our local rescue groups and helps connect more animals to people who will love and care for them."
Currently the Tax Code exempts organizations that operate an animal shelter facility from collecting sales tax. SB 197 extends that same exemption to rescue groups that operate through a network of foster homes rather than a facility.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.