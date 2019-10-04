Lake Dallas High School

There was a heavier presence of police officers at Lake Dallas High School on Friday.

Thursday Lake Dallas ISD posted a message on its Facebook page that stated, "School officials are aware of non specific threats and will have increased police presence at Lake Dallas High School tomorrow."

On Friday, District Spokeswoman Melanynee Broadstreet said officials are not aware of any credible threat.

“We have had increased police presence at the high school today (Friday) because of a fight yesterday, not because of a credible threat,” she said.

Friday the district sent a letter to parents addressing school safety.

 “…it is challenging to make decisions regarding communications in difficult situations,” the letter stated. “As a policy, the district will utilize our mass communication system when there is a credible and verifiable threat to the safety of our students. We work closely with our local police departments in all circumstances and trust their professional judgment with regard to analyzing threats as credible, unsubstantiated or non-specific.”

The district encouraged the community to contact the police department or Lake Dallas ISD administration if anyone has knowledge of a threat. The district is also using an anonymous tip line for parents and students, which can be found at ldisd.net/Domain/2271.

“Maintaining safe schools is always our first priority & we will remain diligent in working towards our goal,” the letter stated.

