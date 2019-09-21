Shady Shores Elementary first-grade teacher Anita Powell was named the DATCU Teacher of the Month.
"Anita Powell has taught in Lake Dallas ISD since 2005,” said Principal Jennifer Bryant. “She currently teaches first grade at Shady Shores Elementary. She has previously taught third grade at Shady Shores and Lake Dallas Elementary.
“She serves on our Leader in Me Lighthouse team and chairs the leadership events team. She leads her team to empower SSE students to plan and lead the leadership celebration assemblies. Within her classroom, you will see many leadership opportunities for her students. Her first grade students even plan their own classroom parties. For many years, she has volunteered her time with the Spirit of Christmas. In December, you can often see her placing angels on the SSE angel tree. Anita is a difference maker and that is why she is our Shady Shores Elementary’s DATCU Teacher of the month."
