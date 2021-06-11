Corinth City Hall

Corinth City Hall

 File photo

By taking steps to implement water-saving appliances and devices in your home, residents in Corinth could be eligible for rebates. There are five devices and appliances that qualify for these incentives.

Detailed program requirements, lists of qualifying items, and applications are available at cityofcorinth.com/Rebates. Rebates are available to customers who have active accounts with the Corinth Utilities Department for the delivery of potable water.  

 

General guidelines and eligible items are listed below. 

  • Rain and Freeze Sensor: $40 per household. No permit is required for installation. 
  • Watering Timer: $25 per household. No permit is required for installation. 
  • SMART Irrigation Equipment:  50% of purchase and installation (up to $250). One-time rebate per household. 
  • Irrigation System Check-up and Upgrades: 50% of the cost of services (Check-up up to $100; Upgrades up to $250) 
  • WaterWise Landscape/Irritation Design: $20 per 100 sq. ft. (minimum 500 square-foot, maximum 2,000 square-foot – $100 to $500) for WaterWise Landscape. 50% of the cost of services up to $500 for irrigation design per property 

Customers are encouraged to contact the Public Works Department at 940-498-7501 or email  Rebates@cityofcorinth.com  for more information.

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments