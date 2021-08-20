Cash

At Monday’s School Board meeting, the Lake Dallas ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved a one-time $500 employee retention payment for full-time staff.

This is in addition to the previously approved 2021-22 salary increase for all salaried employees and the 2021-22 rate increase for non-salary employees.

Every member of the School Board emphasized the incredible contributions by all of our staff members over the past two school years. This one-time retention payment is another way to show appreciation and reward employees for performing under the additional hardships caused by the pandemic. 

To be eligible for the one-time retention payment, an employee must be employed in a TRS eligible position, as defined by TRS, with Lake Dallas ISD and must be employed full time and on the District payroll no later than Sept. 1, and remain employed full time, in good standing, on Nov. 30.

This $500 payment will be added to the employee’s December payroll check. To read the full resolution, visit the Board of Trustees website.

