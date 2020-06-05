County Commissioner Hugh Coleman provided the following information about road and bridge project updates in Denton County, Precinct 1.
Regional road and bridge updates
FM 2181 North-South – A $37.6 million project to widen FM 2181 from two lanes to a six-lane divided roadway from the Denton/Corinth city limits to Lillian Miller Parkway is expected to be complete in November 2021. Activities expected include City of Denton water lines, storm water lines; possibly begin drilled shafts for noise walls and paving intersections.
I-35E/Mayhill – This $62.2 million project to reconstruct the interchange at Mayhill and I-35E is projected to begin in June 2022. The 95% plans are underway and are expected in June 2020; the 95% plan set will incorporate traffic and final survey. Level A SUE north of Mayhill and south of Loop 288 is underway and is expected to be complete in June 2020. Utility coordination meetings are temporarily suspended, but coordination efforts continue.
I-35/35E/35W Merge – City of Denton Bonnie Brae project requested files from City of Denton to assist with tie-in were received on April 21, 2020. Dallas District Bridge Section completed review and sent comments on May 4, 2020. The 30% plan set is expected on May 29, 2020. Design coordination meeting was held on May 4, 2020. Level B SUE is in progress and expected to be complete by the end of May 2020.
I-35E/Loop 288/Brinker/Mayhill – This $27.5 million project was expected to be completed in May 2020. TxDOT is working to complete the punch list.
I-35E/US 77/Dallas Drive Interim Improvements – TxDOT to review possibility of interim design and construction to address safety concerns at I-35E exit to Dallas Drive, the northbound I-35E service road where it crosses the northbound exit ramp, and the southbound lanes of Dallas Drive.
I-35E/Dobbs/Lake Sharon – This project involves reconstruction of the interchange and existing frontage roads. TxDOT is coordinating a CSJ for the project. TxDOT is working to acquire PS&E consultant. TxDOT is working with ROW to determine what parcels would need to be acquired for the project.
County road and bridge updates
Hickory Creek Road Street Lights – Oncor has completed installation of street lights. Project completed.
Mayhill Road – As of May 12, 2020, new lanes are opened to traffic. Punch-list items continue to be addressed for water, sanitary sewer, streets, and drainage. Sodding, striping, and minor work continues. Project will be moving forward with 4-lane bridge with option to widen to 6-lane, similar to roadway. Funding has allowed for sidewalks and completion of trail and signal at Colorado and Mayhill.
Lake Sharon Extension – Bonds are being obtained, and construction contract finalized. Corinth City Council will take action on May 21, 2020.
Shady Shores Road –An estimated $10 million in STBG funds have been allocated for this project. TxDOT has drafted a funding agreement. Consultant submitted scope for review. ITS has reviewed and provided feedback.
