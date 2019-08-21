Local veterinarian and two-term State Rep. Dr. Lynn Stucky announced his intentions Wednesday to seek re-election to his seat in the Texas Legislature.
In 2017, he was recognized for giving “the most outstanding performance by a freshman” by Capitol Inside, an Austin-based news outlet, for passing 63 percent of the bills that he authored, the highest rate of any member of the House.
Earlier this year, Stucky built on that success, passing 73 percent of the bills he authored during his second legislative session, earning a spot on the powerful budget-writing Appropriations Committee, and serving as vice chairman on the Higher Education Committee. He said he credits his legislative accomplishments to a sense of urgency and an excellent relationship with other local elected officials and his constituents.
“I ran for this office back in 2016 to have an immediate impact and advance policies that make a difference in the lives of the families of Denton County,” Stucky said. “The one thing I’ve learned in my short time in the legislature is that if you’re willing to work hard, listen to the people you represent, and collaborate with county, city, and school district officials, you can be an agent of change.”
The 86th Legislative Session, which met earlier this spring, resulted in significant reforms and legislative victories, including the passage of a fiscally responsible, balanced budget that provides $5 billion in property tax relief to property owners while adding an unprecedented amount of dollars for public education, providing a “13th check” to retired teachers, shoring up TRS Care so that it remains solvent, improving school safety and mental health services, and strengthening our state’s commitment to border security.
Locally, the state’s new budget will appropriate $8 million for a much-needed new driver’s license office in the city of Denton, as well as millions more statewide to reduce wait times and improve customer service. The new office in Denton is expected to have 12 service counters and is set to open in December of 2020. Denton County will see further higher education investment with $10 million allocated for the Center for Agile and Adaptive Additive Manufacturing (CAAAM) at the University of North Texas, and $10 million more for the Center for Women’s Leadership in Business, Politics and Public Policy at Texas Woman’s University.
As vice chairman of the Higher Education Committee, Stucky also helped move bills through the legislature which will lower the cost of textbooks, create a more seamless process for transferring credits between schools, and empowering and supporting victims of sexual assault on campuses across the state.
"I believe that all of us have a duty to leave our state and nation in a better place than we found it for the next generation," Stucky said. “I have done my best over the last two legislative sessions to honor that duty, and while we must always aim to do better, I believe we have accomplished a great deal. It is on that record that I will stand for re-election next year.”
Stucky and his wife, Lori, have been married for 32 years. Together, they owned a vet clinic in Denton County for more than 30 years. They are the proud parents of three grown children, all of whom graduated from Denton County public schools. Prior to being elected to the Texas House, Dr. Stucky served on the Sanger ISD Board of Trustees for 15 years, including four years as President. The Stucky Family are members of the Denton Bible Church.
To find out more about Stucky, visit his website at lynnstucky.com. You can also connect with him on Facebook @StateRepLynnStucky or on Twitter @RepLynnStucky.
