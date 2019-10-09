Wednesday, State Rep. Lynn Stucky, whose District 64 includes the Lake Cities area, was honored as one of the "Best of the House" by representatives from the Combined Law Enforcement Association of Texas (CLEAT).
Stucky was selected for his work sponsoring Senate Bill 16, which created a tuition repayment program for peace officers.
In a private event in Austin CLEAT Executive Director Charley Wilkison presented the award, which is given to members of the Legislature who support the advancement of peace officers throughout Texas.
“Elected officials like Rep Stucky know how to listen and lead,” said CLEAT Executive Director Charley Wilkison. “Our local affiliate, The Denton Police Officers Association, are very fortunate to have someone like Lynn Stucky fighting for them in Austin. Rank and file officers all across Texas have found a real friend of law enforcement.”
In addition to sponsoring Senate Bill 16 and successfully getting the bill signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott, CLEAT also highlighted Rep. Stucky's support of the mission to maintain professionalism and discretion in law enforcement in order to keep the public safe.
“Our peace officers are hard-working Texans, some of whom -- like Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal in Houston -- unfortunately make the ultimate sacrifice to protect our communities," Rep. Stucky said during the award presentation. "My hope is this tuition program will recruit a new generation of peace officers who can elevate the ways in which we work together to keep Texans safe. And to peace officers across Texas, know that I will always stand up for law and order, and back the blue as your friend and advocate in the Texas Legislature."
Lynn Stucky is in his second term as State Representative for Texas House District 64, which includes the cities of Denton, Corinth, Shady Shores, Lake Dallas, Hickory Creek, Krum, portions of Sanger and an area of rural northwest Denton County. He is a veterinarian who has been practicing in Texas since 1983. He and his wife, Lori, live in rural Denton County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.