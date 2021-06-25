Lynn Stucky

State Rep. Lynn Stucky announced Thursday he is seeking re-election for Texas House District 64, which includes the Lake Cities. Below is his statement:

During my last three sessions, I have served you in Austin and fought to bring results on property tax reform, bolstering funding for public education, and deliver meaningful health care reforms. I have also fought to protect 2nd Amendment rights, ban an income tax in Texas, and strengthen border security.

While I am proud of these accomplishments, the fight to keep Texas on its successful path requires eternal vigilance. That’s why today I am announcing my intent to seek re-election as state Representative for Texas House District 64.

There is still work to do in Austin with a special session starting in July. While I am working hard for you in Austin, my campaign team will be engaging with constituents to get direct input on the issues affecting their lives.

I remain committed to being a good steward of the taxpayer dollar and your personal advocate in the Texas House of Representatives.

