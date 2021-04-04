police lights

Sunday, the Denton Police Department stopped the vehicle suspected in several kidnapping and attempted kidnapping cases in Corinth and Denton.

The driver was arrested on an unrelated charge of driving while intoxicated, and he is in the city of Denton Jail. Denton PD and Corinth PD continue to actively work together to investigate the open kidnapping cases.

Police said around 11:30 a.m. Saturday an adult female jogger was running near Oakmont & Park Palisades when she observed a lighter grey four-door sedan pull up next to her. Police said the vehicle stopped in the middle of the road and the driver displayed a handgun and told the female to get in his car. The suspect continued to yell at the victim to get in his car while waving the handgun. The female jogger ran away and found a nearby resident for assistance as the suspect fled the area north on Oakmont.

Police said they believe the same individual from Saturday’s attacks in Corinth and Denton attempted to lure another female victim into his car Sunday at approximately 12:35 p.m. The incident occurred on Lake Sharon between FM 2499 and Oakmont. He did not display a firearm today but did try to get a female to his car.

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments