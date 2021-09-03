The beginning of September marked the kick off of a potential new era for the Lake Dallas and Corinth Police Departments.
At 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, a trial merger began between the two police departments. The one-year trial comes as part of a study ordered by the Lake Dallas and Corinth city councils in an effort to see if joining personnel and resources could increase effectiveness and efficiency, Corinth Police Chief Jerry Garner stated.
“Initially the only change you may notice is spotting a Lake Dallas patrol car in Corinth and a Corinth car in Lake Dallas a bit more than was the case in the past,” Garner said in a Tuesday Facebook post. “Or you, as a Lake Dallas resident, may have a Corinth officer show up if you summon the police. Lake Dallas officers also may take reports and enforcement action in Corinth.”
Either city can end the agreement at any point if not satisfied with the results, Garner said.
“If both communities are happy with the change, after a year or so the departments would meld into one with a brand new name,” he stated.
That’s when patrol cars, uniform shoulder patches and badges would take on a new image, he said.
“The personnel of both agencies are excited about the experiment and are focused on making it work well for everyone concerned,” Garner stated. “But customer input is always important to us. Let us know what you think!”
