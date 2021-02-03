Corinth police officers on Tuesday evening responded to the 2600 block of Nash Drive in Corinth after receiving a call for a reckless driver in the area.
Upon arrival officers encountered an uncooperative, armed individual, according to a press release issued by the police department.
“Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation with the use of less lethal devices,” the release stated. “The individual opened fire on the officers with a handgun. Officers returned fire and struck the individual. Officers provided medical assistance on scene until medics arrived. He was transported to a local hospital with unspecified injuries.”
A female was subsequently injured during the shooting and was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, the release stated. No officers were injured during the incident.
This investigation is being handled by the Texas Rangers.
