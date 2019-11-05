Upper Trinity Regional Water District’s (Upper Trinity) two water treatment plants have recently been recognized with top honors.
The Thomas E. Taylor Water Treatment Plant (Taylor Plant), located in Lewisville, once again received the Best Tasting Water in North Texas Region Award from the Texas Water Utilities Association (TWUA), having won it previously in 1999, 2007, 2012, and 2017.
The Taylor Plant will now compete for the Best Tasting Water in Texas Award from TWUA, having received that award in years 2008, 2013 and 2018. The Taylor Plant is capable of treating up to 70 million gallons per day and provides drinking water to the communities and utilities of Argyle Water Supply Corporation, Castle Hills, Corinth, Cross Timbers Water Supply Corporation, Flower Mound, Highland Village, Justin, Lake Cities Municipal Utility Authority, Lantana and Northlake.
Upper Trinity’s Tom Harpool Water Treatment Plant (Harpool Plant), located near Providence Village, was awarded the Outstanding Large Membrane Plant Award from the South Central Membrane Association (SCMA), which covers Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Arkansas.
This award recognizes outstanding plant operations and maintenance and exemplary membrane treatment plant performance in an environmentally friendly approach. The Harpool Plant also received this year’s Best Tasting Membrane Water in the South Central Region from the SCMA. The Harpool Plant utilizes membranes to help filter out very small particles and pathogens from the drinking water and reduces the organic compounds in the water.
The Harpool Plant began operation in 2009, and is capable of treating up to 20 million gallons per day. The Harpool Plant provides drinking water to the communities and utilities of Celina, Mustang Special Utility District, Paloma Creek, Providence Village and Savannah.
Find videos and other resources on the Upper Trinity website at utrwd.com or call 972-219-1228.
