Upper Trinity Regional Water District (Upper Trinity) has been recognized with top national honors for each of its four water reclamation (wastewater treatment) facilities serving several communities in Denton County.
The Peak Performance Awards program is sponsored by the National Association of Clean Water Agencies (NACWA). Peak Performance Awards are presented annually to recognize public wastewater treatment facilities for outstanding performance in compliance with state and federal regulations.
Upper Trinity has four water reclamation plants serving 15 communities in Denton County; three will receive Platinum Awards for the year 2019, and the fourth will receive a Gold Award for 2019. The NACWA Platinum Award is presented to member agencies that have achieved 100 percent compliance with Texas and EPA standards for treated effluent from water reclamation plants – if the 100% compliance has been consistent for at least five consecutive years.
• Lakeview Plant (located in the city of Lake Dallas) has maintained perfect compliance since Upper Trinity began its operation twenty-one years ago; and, provides wastewater treatment services to the cities of Corinth and Highland Village, the towns of Double Oak and Bartonville, the Lake Cities Municipal Utility Authority (serving Lake Dallas, Hickory Creek and Shady Shores) and the Lantana community (served by Denton County Fresh Water Supply District No. 7). The Lakeview Plant holds the second longest period of perfect compliance in the State of Texas, and only eighteen facilities in the entire United States hold a longer period of perfect compliance than Lakeview.
• Peninsula Plant (located near the city of Oak Point) has maintained perfect compliance since the plant began operation sixteen years ago; and, serves Mustang Special Utility District, including a portion of the town of Cross Roads and the city of Oak Point.
• Riverbend Plant (located in Paloma Creek) provides wastewater treatment services to the Town of Providence Village, Mustang SUD plus the Paloma Creek and Union Park communities along US Hwy 380, and has maintained perfect compliance for twelve consecutive years.
The NACWA Gold Award is presented to member agencies that have achieved 100 percent compliance with Texas and EPA standards for treated effluent from water reclamation plants within that calendar year.
• Doe Branch Plant (located near Savannah) has maintained perfect compliance since the plant began operation four years ago; and, provides wastewater treatment to the city of Celina, town of Prosper, Mustang SUD, and the Artesia community along US Hwy 380.
“Upper Trinity takes pride in providing first-class service with our four modern water reclamation plants for communities in the Denton County area. The plants are very efficient, reflecting the skills of qualified and extremely dedicated employees who are fully committed to public service. These professionals take great care and pride in protecting the environment,” said Larry N. Patterson, executive director of Upper Trinity.
The Platinum and Gold Awards for perfect compliance will be presented to Upper Trinity during NACWA’s 50th Anniversary Virtual Awards Celebration on Oct. 28.
For more information on Upper Trinity go to utrwd.com.
