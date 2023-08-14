Lake Dallas football

Lake Dallas executes a run play during their Aug. 8 practice at Falcon Stadium.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

CORINTH – As Lake Dallas embarked on its seventh day of fall practice, Falcons head coach Jason Young took a moment to reflect on the foundation that the seniors have created.

Three years ago, the Falcons won just one game and finished the season on an eight-game losing streak. Fast-forward to last season, when Lake Dallas finished 7-4 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2018.


