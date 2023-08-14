CORINTH – As Lake Dallas embarked on its seventh day of fall practice, Falcons head coach Jason Young took a moment to reflect on the foundation that the seniors have created.
Three years ago, the Falcons won just one game and finished the season on an eight-game losing streak. Fast-forward to last season, when Lake Dallas finished 7-4 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
Young could sense the enthusiasm of that playoff berth during practice.
"Having success during the season always helps going into the next season,” he said. “We have returners and they're used to it. These seniors have been this way. When they were freshmen, they lost only one game. They're a group of winners and they expect to win."
One characteristic that Young said that his Falcons showed during that run to the playoffs was resilience. Lake Dallas started 6-0 and appeared to be on its way to improving to 7-0. The Falcons held a 20-0 lead against Frisco Emerson but five turnovers proved costly as the Mavericks rallied for a 24-20 victory over Lake Dallas.
It was the second of three straight losses for Lake Dallas, but the Falcons regrouped to defeat Denton, 31-14, in the final week of the regular season to clinch a playoff berth.
Another storyline that played out last season was the toughness of rising senior quarterback Cade Bortnem. He threw for 2,325 passing yards with 38 total touchdowns despite playing all season with a torn labrum in his throwing shoulder – an injury that he has since recovered from.
"Tough as nails,” Young said. “That's a heck of an injury for a quarterback to fight through. He never said he was hurt. I asked him all of the time, 'Are you OK? Are you OK?' He said, 'I'm fine.' You could tell that it affected him late in the year, but he's tough as nails."
Bortnem built great chemistry with Purdue commit and senior wide receiver Keonde Henry their junior season. Henry, a big-bodied, 6-foot-3, wide receiver, caught 30 balls for 626 yards – an average of 20.9 yards per pass reception with 11 total touchdowns – will be the primary target in the Falcons’ passing game.
However, Lake Dallas is looking for other receivers to step up and take the pressure off Henry following the graduation of Evan Weinberg and Niki Gray. Young said that senior Brett Young, the son of former Falcons head coach Michael Young, had a great offseason. Senior Sam McAfee, who was part of a strong one-two punch with junior Dylan Brauchle at running back last season, will also line up at slot receiver.
“Sam has looked phenomenal,” Jason Young said.
One concern for Lake Dallas coming into the start of fall practice was a lack of experience at secondary. The Falcons lost their entire secondary from last season to graduation – a unit that helped Lake Dallas to reduce their points allowed per game average from 40.5 in 2021 to 22.45 in 2022.
Young has liked what he has seen from senior Jalen Brooks, who started a couple of games last season, as well as from juniors Christian Daquigan and Toney Butler, and senior JaKarion Jackson.
"Our defense is looking really sharp,” Young said. “We've got a lot of speed out there. They have a very high standard."
Yet, for as good as Lake Dallas has looked on the practice field, Young has been keeping a close watch on the weather.
Today was the 22nd consecutive day in which the high temperature in Dallas has exceeded 100 degrees. That has Young monitoring how much his team can practice outside in the heat.
Of course, Lake Dallas has to get acclimated to the hot weather as it prepares for its Aug. 25 season opener against Greenville.
"It's tough,” he said. “The indoor helps out a lot. It's still hot in there. You're just not in the sun. You want them to go in and battle their butts off, but at some point, you've got to pull it back a little. There are times that you can tell during times at practice that they're gassed.”
