Shady Shores logo 2022
Courtesy of town of Shady Shores

Shady Shores residents will get to hear from Alderman candidates on April 21 as part of a candidate forum. 

The town has scheduled the forum to take place at 7 p.m. 

Residents have until 4:30 p.m. April 20 to submit questions online through a form at the following link: bit.ly/3IFyCRi. Residents can also submit questions in person at the event. 

Questions will be reviewed, if selected questions will be presented to all candidates in attendance of the event. Responses are submitted anonymously to Town Hall.

The forum is also set to be live-streamed. The live-steam will not allow for online interaction. The livestream can be accessed at the following link: shady-shores.com/990/Agendas-and-Minutes 

According to the town website, Alderman candidates are listed as follows in the order that they will appear on the ballot:

Place 1 candidates: 

Mike Linett

Jeff Belton (Incumbent) 

Place 4 candidates:

Philip Robertson

Bill Krueger

Bill Emsoff (Incumbent)

Place 5 candidates:

Marcel Batoon

Charles Grimes (Incumbent)

Henry Schendel 

The election is May 7. Early voting begins April 25 and ends May 3. 

 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments