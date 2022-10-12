When you first glance at Lake Dallas senior defensive specialists Emma and Maddy Hirneise, it’s hard to differentiate between them.
They’re separated by just one inch in height and play the same position on the volleyball court. A lot of their facial features are similar. But Emma, who is one minute younger than Maddy, said that other than their jersey numbers, there are two ways to determine which sister is which.
"Normally, they tell us apart on the court because I'm left-handed and she's right-handed,” Emma said. “Also, a big difference is in our voices. We have different octaves. Sometimes, it's gotten a lot more different as we grew up. Maddy's voice is so much deeper than mine.”
Different octaves and all, the Hirneise sisters have been hitting all of the right notes on the court since they were in the first grade. Their cousin, Lauren, played volleyball for four years and she told Robyn Hirneise, the mother of Emma and Maddy, that they should give sport a try.
Emma and Maddy’s first experience playing volleyball began in a local recreation league and it didn’t take long for them to fall in love with the sport.
"We loved it,” Maddy said. “We played volleyball and softball. Once you got to the seventh grade, you had to choose between the two. It just clicked with volleyball.”
It wasn’t just Robyn and Lauren that got Emma and Maddy hooked on volleyball. Bart Hirneise, their father, had played beach volleyball with friends that lived in the same neighborhood in their home near Gainesville.
Bart always told Emma and Maddy one thing about how to approach the game of volleyball.
"His biggest tip was to always have fun with it, even if you're at a place that shouldn't be fun,” Emma said. “Just wait and you can always have fun."
Emma and Maddy played club volleyball in the seventh grade, but because they had reached the cut-off date for their age group, they were forced to move up one age group and play in the 14U division instead of 13U for Instinct Volleyball Club.
Looking back at it, Maddy said that playing up one age group up has benefitted them greatly in high school.
“We had gotten used to playing better teams, and I think that really made us better because once we go to high school, we were able to play on higher teams,” she said.
When Lake Dallas announced its teams for the 2019 season, Maddy made the varsity team while Emma was placed on junior varsity. Maddy saw that Emma was disappointed they weren’t both on varsity, but she gave Emma some advice that helped to prepare her for the 2020 season.
“The biggest thing I told Emma that season was to be ready because it's going to be a step up from JV to varsity,” Maddy said.
Emma heeded her sister’s advice and is now in her third season on Lake Dallas’ top volleyball team.
“It made me frustrated but made me work hard to become better,” Emma said.
Emma’s promotion from JV to varsity also came with a position change, as she was moved from outside hitter to defensive specialist. But Emma was open to change. In fact, Maddy said that it’s helped to have Emma play in the back row, especially from a communication standpoint.
"For us, we've always had that connection,” Maddy said. “We know what each other is going to do because we live at home together. On the court, we have to talk, but I know what you're going to do because I know you."
Emma and Maddy have been a rock in the back row for Lake Dallas. Maddy was recognized for her efforts by the other district coaches last season, earning a spot as an all-district honorable mention. Both Emma and Maddy, who have earned recognition for their hard work in the classroom, have goal of making the all-district team this season.
"If we both can get it, it would make it that much more special because I would get to do it with her,” Emma said. “Getting both those awards would be great."
Emma and Maddy have benefitted from having two high school coaches that played volleyball in college. Former Lake Dallas and current Haltom coach Kristinn Holbrooks played collegiately at San Jacinto State University. Current Lady Falcons head coach Kameshia Levingston played for Auburn.
“Coach K is definitely more of a coach figure to us,” Emma said. “She's really helped us because she has that arm swing of a college player. She knows the tips and tricks of what these higher-level teams like Colleyville and Grapevine of what they're being taught. When we do scrimmages, she knows what is going to happen on the other side of the net. It's really great."
After high school, Emma and Maddy will likely go their separate ways. Maddy will play college volleyball for LeTourneau University. Emma came close to committing to LeTourneau, but the Longview-based school didn’t have her major (aviation).
Although Lake Dallas has yet to win a district game, Emma and Maddy are using the remainder of the season to help lead the Lady Falcons to as many wins as possible in a district that includes the likes of Colleyville Heritage, Denton and Grapevine, and to enjoy each their time together on the court before they leave for college.
"Playing those hard teams will help us a lot when we go off to college,” Maddy said.
