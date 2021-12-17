When Lake Dallas senior center fielder Isabella DiDonato moved from Colorado to Texas prior to the start of her sophomore season, she viewed it as the continuation in her development as a softball player.
It didn’t take long for Lady Falcons head coach Amber Britton to realize the versatility that DiDonato brought to the top of Lake Dallas’ batting order.
But following a season in which DiDonato hit a whopping .586 to go along with 18 RBIs and four home runs – a season that was cut short after 13 games because of the COVID-19 pandemic – her head coach was blown away by her skill set.
“She can do it all,” Britton said. “Consistency, patience, power and speed.”
DiDonato will bring that unique skill set to Grayson College. She signed a National Letter of Intent with the Vikings on Tuesday morning during a ceremony that was held in the foyer at Lake Dallas High School.
“Grayson College is really good pathway for me,” she said. “They have a really good softball program, and I just see a lot of growth in me as a player. I look forward to meet some amazing people to be coached by some amazing coaches. Grayson is definitely a dream come true for me.”
DiDonato described the move to Texas as an opportunity to gain the tools that she needs to take her softball game to the next level and how to talk with college coaches. She had plenty of help along the way. One person who aided her transition to the speed of high school softball in Texas was Britton.
In one of the first chats that they had, Britton told DiDonato to “keep it simple and trust myself.”
“Coach Britton has helped me since day one in here,” DiDonato said. “She helped me to get adjusted to how Texas softball works and just getting me comfortable to play at my full potential.”
DiDonato was a first-team all-district selection as a junior, hitting at a .304 clip with 21 hits, 11 RBIs, 19 runs and three home runs – the last of which was a two-run home run during a bi-district playoff game against Aledo, which happened to be Lake Dallas’ first playoff appearance since 2016.
“Even my sophomore year, I had my heart set on going to the playoffs and going further,” she said. “Last year, it was a special moment. I think that we learned that even in stressful moments to remain calm. That will help us this year to come together and go even further.”
