The motto that first-year Lake Dallas head boys basketball coach Brian Miller has instilled for his Falcons is “Be different.”
Be different in every aspect of your game, in the hallways and in the community.
And for a Lake Dallas team that lost 15 consecutive games to end last season – all but two by double digits – the Falcons wanted to prove in Tuesday’s home opener that they are a better team than the one that finished last season with a 6-23 record.
It took one game for Lake Dallas to realize that things might be changing for the better.
Freshman Jadon Jones made a jump shot with 3:48 left in the game to put the Falcons ahead for good and Lake Dallas held Corsicana scoreless over the last 5:48 of the fourth quarter to rally for a 52-44 win.
“Like I was telling them, it’s a process,” Miller said. “Every game is going to be hard. It’s hard to win 5A, 6A basketball games. The message is being consistent, because we’ll play good in spurts. They’re going to make runs. We’re going to make runs.
“It’s good for the guys to accomplish the win because they’ve been putting in a lot of work. This is just good to get that first win and at home.”
Miller comes to Lake Dallas from Lewisville looking to turn around the team’s recent fortunes. The Falcons haven’t finished a season with a winning record since 2006. But Miller is an expert in helping to create a winning culture. Lewisville went 6-20 in the season prior to his arrival and 26-9 in his first season at the helm.
Miller is now 1-0 at Lake Dallas.
But it didn’t come without some nervous moments.
The Falcons chances to take control throughout, but missed several shots around the basket.
Lake Dallas also had to contend with Corsicana’s one-two scoring punch of Damarius Daniels and Brayden Lindsey. Daniels shot well from all over the field, while Lindsey made a living behind the 3-point line.
Daniels led all scorers with 21 points. Lindsey had 12 points.
Lake Dallas took a 21-15 lead on a fast-break layup by Jones with 5:44 left in the second quarter. But Corsicana answered the Falcons’ run with one of their own. Sakry Palik made a layup with one tick left on the clock to give the Tigers a 29-28 halftime lead.
The Falcons then had to work around foul trouble to one of their top players.
Lake Dallas senior forward Jordan Williams – an honorable-mention selection on the 6-5A all-district team last season – was whistled for his fourth personal foul just 50 seconds into the third quarter.
In an attempt to contain Daniels and Lindsey, as well as to ensure that Williams wouldn’t foul out of the game, Lake Dallas switched to a 1-3-1 defense. The move paid off in spades. Daniels made a layup with 5:40 left in the fourth quarter, but it would the final points of the game for Corsicana.
Senior forward Ethan Varin provided the offensive spark for Lake Dallas in the fourth quarter. He scored nine of his team-high 18 points in the final eight minutes of play. Varin also made a layup to go along with a jump shot that he made on an inbounds play – the latter of which gave the Falcons a 49-44 lead with 2:58 left.
“He was not feeling great today,” Miller said. “He was battling allergies and for him to step up and not be 100% and make big free throws and make a couple of big shots and be a leader for us and just showing up here was a huge step.”
Corsicana had a chance to make it a one-possession game in the final minute of the game. Daniels stole the ball near mid-court and was on his way to making a layup, but Trey Buss sprinted up the court and jumped high in the air to make a clean block.
“We chart those as winning plays,” Miller said. “It was one of those things where he made a mistake and one of our adjustments was to say, ‘Hey, when you make a mistake, make up for it.’ They took from us at midcourt and he went on to make a great block. If we don’t make that play, it’s a one-possession game and who knows what happens. It’s a testament to how much these kids want to be successful and how hard they have worked.”
