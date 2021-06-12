One of the top home-run hitters in the Dallas-Fort Worth area has added another award to her resume.
Lake Dallas senior Shelby Nelson has been named to the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A-6A Red All-Star team.
Named the District 5-6A Catcher of the Year, Nelson posted a .500 batting average with 10 home runs, 25 RBIs, 23 runs scored and 11 walks this past season for the Lady Falcons.
A Tarleton State commit, Nelson was also solid behind the plate. She boasted a fielding percentage of .977.
Nelson helped to lead Lake Dallas this season to its first playoff berth since 2016. She was coming off surgery to repair a torn labrum in her right shoulder, but that didn’t stop her from leading the Lady Falcons in several statistical categories.
“My season, I would say, was pretty successful,” Nelson said in May. “I feel like a lot of people would say that, too. I didn’t really see it that way going into it, because everybody goes into it cocky if you do start hitting well. I stayed relaxed and it helped me to success.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.