Shelby Nelson Lake Dallas

Lake Dallas senior Shelby Nelson has been named to the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A-6A Red All-Star team.

 Photo courtesy of Amber Britton

One of the top home-run hitters in the Dallas-Fort Worth area has added another award to her resume.

Named the District 5-6A Catcher of the Year, Nelson posted a .500 batting average with 10 home runs, 25 RBIs, 23 runs scored and 11 walks this past season for the Lady Falcons.

A Tarleton State commit, Nelson was also solid behind the plate. She boasted a fielding percentage of .977.

Nelson helped to lead Lake Dallas this season to its first playoff berth since 2016. She was coming off surgery to repair a torn labrum in her right shoulder, but that didn’t stop her from leading the Lady Falcons in several statistical categories.

“My season, I would say, was pretty successful,” Nelson said in May. “I feel like a lot of people would say that, too. I didn’t really see it that way going into it, because everybody goes into it cocky if you do start hitting well. I stayed relaxed and it helped me to success.”

