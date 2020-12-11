Lake Dallas’ boys basketball team got off to the start that it had sought on senior night against Aledo.
The Falcons received 3-pointers from senior Mike Brown and junior Ethan Varin in addition to four free throws from senior Kenny Williams in the first quarter of Tuesday’s non-district game.
But, the Bearcats proceeded to put the clamps on the Falcons’ offense. Lake Dallas (5-4) was held to just eight points over the next two quarters and went on to lose to Aledo, 54-34.
Brown contributed eight points in the loss, as did senior Kenny Williams. Varin had three points. Junior Jordan Williams led all Falcons in scoring with nine points.
Aledo (8-1) received balanced scoring. Nine different Bearcats found their way into the scorebook, led by 16 points from Landry Simmons. Daniel Sohn recorded 15 points.
After leading 20-14 at halftime, Aledo proceeded to blow the game open during the third quarter, using a 17-6 run to increase its lead to 37-20 heading into the fourth quarter.
Seniors Isaiah Jackson, Kyle Sasser, Brown and Williams were recognized during a ceremony as part of the senior night festivities.
On Dec. 5, Lake Dallas jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in a 56-49 non-district win against Burkburnett.
The Falcons led 14-10 after the first quarter then proceeded to outscore the Bulldogs 30-26 over the next two quarters to increase their lead to 44-36 heading into the fourth quarter.
Kenny Williams scored 14 points to pace Lake Dallas, followed by 10 from Sasser, nine from Williams and eight from freshman Ty Sasser.
Neither team shot at a high efficiency from the free-throw line. Lake Dallas finished 9-of-23 at the charity stripe. Burkburnett went 10-of-18 on foul shots.
On Dec. 4, Whitesboro raced out to a double-digit lead after the first quarter before fighting off a valiant comeback by Lake Dallas to squeak out a 58-52 victory.
The Bearcats led 16-6 heading into the second quarter, but the Falcons proceeded to come alive on offense and used an 18-14 run to trim the deficit to 30-24 at the half. Both teams scored 28 points during the second half.
Lake Dallas hosts Krum at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday before the Falcons open District 6-5A play at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 22 against Justin Northwest.
