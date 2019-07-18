The Lake Dallas girls soccer program will join the school's baseball, girls basketball and volleyball teams in having a new head coach next season, as assistant Nathan Davis will take over the program from former head coach Trina Hutsell.
Though Davis said he’s been working at the helm of the team since near the end of the school year, Lake Dallas athletic director Scott Head confirmed the move publicly Thursday morning. Davis said that, ideally, he’ll continue to coach in the football program as an assistant on Michael Young's staff, though his role at the forefront of the girls soccer program will now take precedence.
His hiring was a process, Davis said, that happened quickly.
“I thought it all happened pretty fast,” he said. “I was in the office one day, and coach Head called me in there and said, ‘We’re going to make a change. Do you want the job?’ That’s basically what happened. It was a very quick process and, knowing what we have coming back and what he have in the program, I felt confident that it would be a good move for me at the time.”
Hutsell, who arrived prior to the 2016-17 school year, helmed the program for three seasons and failed to reach the postseason. Last year, the Lady Falcons missed out on the tournament by a single game underneath No. 4 seed Denton.
Now Davis, a longtime Lake Dallas ISD coach, will have his chance to get the Lady Falcons back on track. Davis came to the district in 2002 and began coaching at the high school in 2006, including spending last season in his assistant role for the girls soccer program.
Davis said that familiarity with the community and the district – Davis’ wife Janay coaches in the feeder system and his eldest daughter Jaelynn will be a sophomore on the Lady Falcons’ junior varsity soccer team next season – will serve him well as he embarks on his first head coaching job with the school.
“My wife coaches down at the middle school, so I’ve seen a lot of these girls when they were playing for her,” he said. “Being around that area, plus my daughter being in the program – a lot of the girls play on the same club team with my daughter, so I’ve been around them and their parents. So I have a good rapport with everybody that’s coming into the program.”
Davis described his off-the-field coaching style as being focused on creating leaders both on campus and in the community and on forming solid relationships with his players, a task that’s made easier by his lengthy Falcon career.
On the field, he hopes to instill a possession-heavy game that his athletes can leverage in their effort to be more consistent throughout their district campaign and their quest to reach the postseason for the first time since 2016.
“As far as the play goes, I like to build from the back and play a possession-style game,” he said. “Not necessarily a slow game – I want to attack when the opportunity is there – but I want to be consistent and not have games where we’re playing over the top all the time. I just want to play a consistent style of game and something that the girls enjoy to play.”
Aiding in that effort is a deep core of returners, particularly in net and in the midfield. Longtime starter and 2018-19 captain Sydney Frazier will be back in goal for the Lady Falcons, and she’ll be joined at the helm of the program’s leadership group by fellow seniors and captains Karina DePaoli and Taylor Varin.
Junior Addie Buesing and sophomores Pilar Flores and Presleigh Thiessen were also highlighted by Davis as key pieces in the midfield that, in combination with a district that could feature more parity as impactful seniors depart, could help the club punch its ticket to the 5A tournament next season.
In limited time with the team on the pitch since taking over the program, Davis said he’s seen an uptick in intensity during practice sessions that gives him hope that his transition to the front of the program will be a smooth one.
“[I didn’t] have a lot of practice time with the girls, but [in] that three weeks that we spent, just talking to them, I could see that they were excited about the change and the direction that I was trying to point them into,” he said.
For continued coverage of the local sports scene, follow @TaylorRaglin on Twitter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.