Softball coaches in District 6-5A recently met to vote on the all-district list.
After all of the votes were cast, Lake Dallas had six players earn their way onto that prestigious list.
Senior center fielder Bella DiDonato and senior catcher Shelby Nelson were named to the first team.
Nelson put a bow on a stellar high school career with a memorable senior season. Not only did the Central Oklahoma signee handle a young pitching staff very well, she again provided a big bat for the Lake Dallas offense. Nelson posted a .507 batting average – the second straight season that she batted at least .500 – with seven home runs, 28 RBIs and 26 runs.
Nelson and DiDonato finished with the top two batting averages for the Lady Falcons. DiDonato hit at a .380 clip with two home runs, 18 RBIs and scored a team-high 27 runs. She will continue her softball career at Grayson College.
“Bella and Shelby have been a huge impact on our program since the beginning,” said Sonia Ferrell-Foutch, Lake Dallas assistant coach. “They show up each and every day whether it is practice or game day giving 100%.
“They are great leaders on and off the field and have shown everyone the expectations and capabilities of the Lake Dallas softball program. They will be greatly missed.”
And while DiDonato and Nelson will be hard to replace, Lake Dallas has a core of players ready to take the torch and lead the team in 2023. That core group includes junior outfielder Makenzie Wallace and sophomore second baseman Abby Kell. Both Wallace and Kell were named to the all-district second team.
Kell had several big hits, on her way to posting a .362 batting average. Wallace hit .297 with two doubles and 10 RBIs.
Sophomore third baseman Payton Bragg and sophomore middle infielder Katie Poppe are also a big part of Lake Dallas’ future. Both named honorable mentions on the all-district team, Bragg drove in nine runs while Poppe hit .360 with 19 RBIs and eight stolen bases.
“We have such a young team,” Ferrell-Foutch said. “We are very excited about the future of this program.”
Colleyville Heritage junior DeNae Vasquez-Dickson was named the district’s most valuable player. Vasquez-Dickson led the Lady Panthers to the 6-5A title and a regional quarterfinal appearance.
