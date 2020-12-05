As soon as Mackenzie Buss concluded what had been a stellar freshman season in both girls basketball and track and field for Lake Dallas, she was just ready to put in the hard work to prepare for her sophomore season. But, she did take the time to reflect on what she had accomplished.
Buss was a regular starter for the Lady Falcons, averaging 9.7 points and 28 minutes per outing in district play. Though often outsized (standing 5-foot-4), she also averaged nearly six rebounds per game and dished out more than 2.5 assists per game. For her efforts, she was named the District 8-5A newcomer of the year.
In track and field, Buss was a regional qualifier in both the 100-meter dash and the triple jump.
“Very good,” she said when asked to assess her freshman season. “I was just ready for next season, just ready for the offseason to get ready for next season.”
When next season came around, she was back on the court with her Lady Falcons, albeit with a new head coach. Jordan Davis, who previously served in the same capacity at Flower Mound Marcus, was hired to replace Katherine Madison.
In September 2019, Davis watched her star pupil in action during the Lady Falcons’ first fall-league game against Denton Guyer. Unfortunately, it would be Buss’ last for quite some time. While contesting a layup, she landed wrong on her left leg. She felt a pop and said it felt very loose.
She knew that her sophomore season was done before it got started.
Buss sustained tears in her ACL, MCL and meniscus. She underwent surgery in October 2019 and faced more than six months of rehabilitation.
“Honestly, I wasn't really worried about the injury,” she said. “I knew that I was done. I've never been out before with an injury. It just hit me a little harder, just knowing that my first season back I was going to miss.”
It was the first injury that Buss had ever sustained playing basketball, a sport that she first took up at the age of 5. She transferred to Lake Dallas ISD from McMath Middle School in Denton during the seventh grade. From the first day that she stepped onto campus in her new school district, she said it was very easy to talk to everyone. And when she needed emotional support to get her through her recovery from injury, her Lady Falcon teammates were always there for her.
“It was very irritating and very frustrating at first, knowing that I couldn't be out there to help, especially in tough games,” Buss said. “They still made me feel like a part of the team. They made me feel like family, so it wasn't as hard as I thought that it was going to be.”
Davis was another person who Buss said helped her through her road to recovery. And it’s a situation that the Lake Dallas head coach can relate to. Davis redshirted during the 2003-04 season while at Baylor after it was discovered that she had been diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism. She said that she is “very blessed to still be alive.”
And with Buss sidelined all of her sophomore year, Davis had Buss sit next to her and her coaching staff so she could see the game from a whole different perspective. Davis wanted Buss to stay engaged and hear things that the coaches were seeing, knowing that it would help her out long term and better her as a point guard.
“I learned more on that sideline in ’03-’04 than I ever could have imagined,” Davis said. “You’re just able to see the game so much differently. That is what I tried to relay to Mackenzie. I think she was a sponge and made the best out her situation.”
But, knowing how fierce of a competitor that Buss is, it wasn’t easy for her to watch from the sideline, especially given the success that Lake Dallas enjoyed during the 2019-20 season. The Lady Falcons won a playoff game for the first time in 12 years and advanced all the way to the Class 5A Region I semifinals against defending state champion Amarillo.
"I was very proud to be able to be a part of that but sad knowing that I wasn't able to be on the court with them doing things together,” she said. “Like I said, they were all there to support me."
The first time that Buss, now a junior, was back on the court with her Lake Dallas teammates was in June for team skill drills. She wasn’t scared. Buss was just ready to get back on the court. She said it took some time getting used to being back in a basketball setting, but added that she is just as fast, if not faster than prior to the injury.
Now fully healed, Buss scored 18 points in Lake Dallas’ first game of the season on Nov. 6, an 86-54 win for the Lady Falcons against Arlington Sam Houston. She has recorded double figures in scoring in just about every game this season. Buss’ highest point total so far through eight games was a 21-point outing against Flower Mound on Nov. 19.
“Mackenzie has been doing well,” Davis said. “She worked her tail off to get back and has taken the time to heal properly. She is still getting back into the swing of things, but she has a high ceiling.”
With eight returners from last season’s team that advanced all the way to the regional semifinals, Buss is optimistic that the Lady Falcons (5-3), ranked No. 17 in Class 5A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, can go even further in the playoffs this time around.
“Honestly, we're taking it one game at a time,” she said. “But, we're definitely striving for success.”
