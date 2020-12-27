When Lake Dallas guard Kenny Williams II suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the fourth game of the 2019-20 season against Haltom City, he knew that he could lean on his father, Kenny Sr., for guidance.
Kenny Sr. was a three-year starter for Greenwood High (Miss.) and had plans to play collegiately for Jackson State until an ACL injury ended his playing career.
The injury was devastating, but as he later told his son, you can’t let it define you. He told Kenny Jr. after he suffered an ankle injury of his own last year that you can get through anything. Kenny Jr. trusted his dad.
Kenny Jr. sustained the injury after he heard a crack in his ankle moments after he had missed a shot during the third quarter of a Nov. 26, 2019, game against Haltom City. He tried to get up under his own power but couldn’t put any pressure on his ankle.
At first, he thought it was just a severe strain. But, after a visit to the doctor later that day, X-rays revealed a broken ankle. His junior season ended abruptly after four games.
"It was upsetting for sure, because it was my junior year,” he said. “That's one of my most important years. At the same time, I knew it is what it is, and that I have one more year left. I had to work for it."
The injury was upsetting for Williams because he knew that he had a chance to make a big impact for a Lake Dallas team that had sought its first non-losing season since the 2006-07 campaign. He came into the season as a projected starter. He said that he “was ready, for sure. I was playing good.”
The Falcons went on to finish with a record of 17-17 for its best season in 12 years, but Williams was forced to watch the team’s remaining 30 games as a spectator. He wanted to be out there on the court to help out his team. But, he cheered on his teammates during games, and as he worked hard to recover from his injury, they were there by his side.
"They said that pouting about it is not going to make it better,” he said. “Just work hard, like you've been taught. I just had a good support system. Coach (Josh) Welch, all of the coaches, they’ve been great."
Williams was cleared to resume basketball activities in the summer, just in time for AAU club team season. He said that the time that he spent on the court with his team, Team United Texas Basketball, which played against teams with “more athletic guys”, helped him to prepare for the grind of the winter high school season.
“The last tournament that we had, I dunked on somebody,” he said. “I had never gone that high on someone. Playing AAU, it helped me to get my groove back.”
Williams has been in a groove so far this winter for Lake Dallas’ boys basketball team.
In his first game back with the Falcons since sustaining his ankle injury, he poured in a game-high 21 points in a 63-40 victory for Lake Dallas in a Nov. 13 contest against Saginaw. Seven days later, Williams scored 22 points for the Falcons in a 63-42 rout of RL Turner.
"One of the biggest impacts hasn't necessarily been on the court but off," said Josh Welch, Lake Dallas head coach. "His senior leadership has been big. He has done a great job mentoring the younger players, showing them how to work to be successful at this level.
"The one thing that has impressed me with his play is how efficient he has been in the paint. At one point in the season, he was shooting close to 70% in the paint."
Before Williams got hurt last year, he liked Lake Dallas’ potential. He knew what they had and was excited to see his teammates carry on without him to finish with a .500 record for the first time in more than a decade. This season, Lake Dallas has a record of 6-5. And, with the talent that the Falcons have on their roster, it’s more than just a winning season that Williams seeks.
"I just want to win,” he said. “I want to help get this team into the playoffs for the first time in 17 years. That's all that I care about."
And Williams knows that he has the support of his family, including his father.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.