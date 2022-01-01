With the book closing on 2021, it’s time to look back on the year that was in Lake Dallas athletics.
Sports teams were impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as one of the biggest snow storms in recent memory. Games were halted in February after icy roads and the loss of power in thousands of homes in the Dallas area forced school to be called off for several days. Amid the wintry weather and the global pandemic, Lake Dallas turned in their share of highlight moments.
The Star Local Media sports staff has compiled its top 10 sports stories of the year, concluding with the second half of that list.
1. Lady Falcons go unbeaten in 6-5A play to capture district title
In a season that was unlike any other in program history because of the COVID-19 pandemic and a historic snow storm that created power outages at thousands of home across the Dallas area, the Lake Dallas girls basketball team turned it into one of its best.
The state-ranked Lady Falcons were dominant in district play, going 14-0 in that portion of their schedule and winning 10 games by at least 20 points. Jorja Elliott and Mackenzie Buss shared 6-5A MVP honors.
Lake Dallas finished the season as a Class 5A regional quarterfinalist, defeating Aledo, 64-35, in bi-district and Mansfield Timberview, 51-43, in area before losing to Wichita Falls, 53-52, in the third round.
2. Jason Young elevated to head coach
Michael Young hung up the whistle for an administrative job in June, accepting a position as Little Elm ISD athletic director after 16 seasons as Lake Dallas head football coach.
It didn’t take long to find Young’s successor. Three days later, Lake Dallas ISD promoted defensive coordinator Jason Young to head coach.
Jason Young led the Falcons to a 4-6 record in his first season – an improvement of three wins over the previous year when Lake Dallas went 1-8. A big reason for the turnaround has been a highly-successful campaign on offense. The Falcons averaged 30.1 points per game this season, compared to just 17.2 a year ago.
3. Girls soccer makes first playoff appearance since 2016
If the second half of the 2020 season hadn’t been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lake Dallas girls soccer team would have been bound for the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
One year later, the Lady Falcons were a playoff team.
Lake Dallas survived the 6-5A gauntlet to qualify for the postseason. Then, in a bi-district matchup against 5-5A champion Wichita Falls Rider, the Lady Falcons gave the Lady Raiders all they could handle. Olivia Trotter scored in the fifth minute to give Lake Dallas a 1-0 lead. But Rider responded with three unanswered goals to earn a 3-1 win.
Lake Dallas, which finished the season 13-8-2, had 13 players earn all-district honors, including Grace Murray, who was named district co-midfielder of the year.
4. Young Lady Falcon softball team snaps postseason drought
Coming into the 2021 season, the Lake Dallas softball team hadn’t won a district game since 2018. But the Lady Falcons turned things around in a big way, leading to the team’s first playoff appearance since 2016.
Although Lake Dallas bowed out in the bi-district round of the 5A playoffs against Aledo, the Lady Falcons found their footing in the second half of the season. Lake Dallas won seven district games and six of its final eight regular-season games to punch its ticket for the postseason.
Lake Dallas had a total of eight selections on the all-district team. Shelby Nelson was named the 6-5A catcher of the year after she hit .500 with 10 home runs.
5. Lake Dallas baseball forces Game 3 in bi-district playoff against Azle
The Lake Dallas baseball team delivered second-year head coach Chris Haney the first playoff berth of his short tenure.
Following in the footsteps of former head coach Ryan Howard, who is now at Coppell, Haney led the Falcons to 14 wins in his first full season in charge of the program – one year after the current pandemic forced the second half of the 2020 season to be cancelled.
The Falcons were overpowered by Azle pitcher Luke Smith in a 9-1 loss in Game 1 of a best-of-three bi-district playoff series. But, with its season on the line, Lake Dallas’ offense came alive during Game 2, receiving three hits apiece from McConnell and Elijah Howard in a 9-5 victory. In Game 3, the Hornets doubled up the Falcons 6-3.
