Meeting in a Class 5A bi-district playoff for the second straight season, the state-ranked Lake Dallas girls basketball team again got the better of Aledo.
The Lady Falcons held the Lady Bearcats to nine or fewer points in all four quarters in a 60-25 rout of Aledo at W.G. Thomas Coliseum in Haltom City on Monday.
It was the 25th consecutive win for Lake Dallas (30-4), which picked up its 30th win on the year. The Lady Falcons, ranked No. 10 in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 5A state poll, will face Burleson Centennial in a Region I-5A area playoff later this week at a time and location to be determined. Centennial defeated Arlington Heights 75-45, also on Monday.
It took Lake Dallas just over a half to distance itself from Aledo (11-17).
The Lady Falcons took a 25-14 halftime lead before blowing the game open in the second half, exploding for 27 third-quarter points to take command.
“We just stayed the course,” said Jordan Davis, Lake Dallas head coach. “We missed some early shots. That can get you really down or it can motivate you. We kept grinding away and finally began to make some shots in the third quarter.
“Third quarters haven’t been the best for us, especially during district play. So, it was nice to see the girls lock in and play well during the third quarter.”
Lake Dallas senior Jorja Elliott poured in a team-high 16 points, followed by seven points apiece from senior Mackenzie Buss and junior Camryn Richardson.
