Last season, the Lake Dallas boys soccer team rebounded from an 0-7 start to finish without a loss in district play and was crowned outright conference champion for the second consecutive season.
The trajectory is pointed even higher for the Falcons in 2020.
Lake Dallas entered Tuesday’s District 6-5A opener against Denton with five wins under its belt. The Falcons added another victory to that total with a 6-0 rout of the Broncos in Denton.
“Our goal is to get points from every game and we will see what happens,” said Brandon Martin, Lake Dallas head coach. “There is a long way to go and that is what we are focused on now.”
Senior Anthony Patti netted a hat trick to continue his strong start to the season. He was one of four goal scorers on the night for the Falcons. Junior Griffin Denehie, senior Adrian Garcia and sophomore John Palaez had the other tallies for Lake Dallas (6-2-1 overall, 1-0 conference).
“We started with some confidence and matched their intensity,” Martin said. “We had a good pace of play for most of the game.”
The win comes three days after the Falcons went 2-0-1 at a tournament in Denison. Lake Dallas battled to a 1-1 draw with HSAA on Jan. 16, topped Sherman 4-1 on Jan. 15 and opened the three-day event with a 2-0 shutout of Anna on Jan. 14.
Patti scored four goals in the Denison tournament, including two against Sherman. Preston Gregg, a junior, found the back of the net twice. Palaez also had a goal.
“(Patti) can score in multiple ways,” Martin said. “He did a good job last night (against Denton) of getting a few assists as well.”
Lake Dallas will play at Falcon Stadium for the first time in 2021 on Jan. 26 against Colleyville Heritage. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.