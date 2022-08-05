There has been many times during Jason Young’s 12 years as a member of the Lake Dallas football team’s coaching staff when temperatures during practice have exceeded 100 degrees. But Young, who is entering his second year as head coach, said this is the first year when it’s consistently reached triple digits.
Thankfully for Young, his coaching staff and his players, conducting an entire practice on the turf field at Falcon Stadium is something they no longer have to worry about. Lake Dallas ISD completed construction of an indoor multi-purpose facility this spring, and the Falcon football team has taken full advantage of being indoors during the first days of fall practice this week.
Young said the Falcons will practice outside for the final hour of practice each day in order to get acclimated to the heat, especially because at least the first few games of the season will likely be played in hot conditions. But having the brand-new indoor facility gives the Falcons the ability to practice for longer periods of time without having to take a break due to the heat.
"It's an absolute blessing,” he said. “The ability to get practice going and not have to take big breaks is good. It's good for our kids. It's healthier for our kids. We still get good work done. We've still got to get out in the heat because we're going to play games in the heat. We've still got to acclimated to that, get acclimated to the sun. But this is definitely a good thing."
Monday marked the first day that high school football teams that didn’t have spring practice were allowed to participate in the first day of fall practice. Having three weeks to prepare for their Aug. 26 season opener against Greenville is a great luxury for Lake Dallas. And with 27 juniors and seniors with proven experience, this is one of the most experienced teams that the Falcons will have in quite some time.
And while many position battles have already been won, running back is still a question mark. Lake Dallas lost Drew McKinney to graduation, but juniors Sam McAfee and Travis Brewer, as well as sophomore Dylan Brauchle are the top three candidates to fill McKinney’s spot.
“When the pads go on, that's when you'll figure it out,” Young said. “We didn't have spring ball. It's up in the air. Athletically, all three of them have great ability.”
One of the more intriguing moves made by Lake Dallas this year is the hire of former Oklahoma State quarterback Bobby Reid. Reid played three seasons in Stillwater, Okla., from 2005-07 and threw for 2,226 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2006, before transferring to Texas Southern in 2008 to conclude his collegiate career.
Young was coaching Oklahoma State’s defensive line at the same time that Reid was playing for the Cowboys. They knew of each other, but it wasn’t until last year when Young said that he got to know Reid on a more personal level.
In the handshake line following a junior-varsity game between Lake Dallas and Frisco Liberty, Young spotted Reid and shared a conversation. They kept in contact, and it was not long after when Reid told Young that he wanted to leave Liberty. Young snagged Reid up and he was subsequently hired by Lake Dallas to serve as the Falcons’ offensive coordinator.
Reid’s experience playing Division I football will certainly benefit a Lake Dallas team that made huge strides on offense last year, especially for junior quarterback Cade Bortnem. Bortnem is in his first season as the starter following the graduation of Brendan Sorsby. Bortnem started three games last season when Sorsby was injured, and went on to throw for 588 yards with five scores.
"Having a guy, especially at that position, that has taken snaps at an elite level is huge,” Young said. “He has been in those situations so he knows how the quarterback sees it, so he's able to communicate what he needs to do under pressure. That's just so valuable. He's a great addition to the staff. He's great with kids. He's a high-energy guy. He's been awesome."
