Lake Dallas junior running back Sam McAfee makes a diving catch during Tuesday’s practice.

There has been many times during Jason Young’s 12 years as a member of the Lake Dallas football team’s coaching staff when temperatures during practice have exceeded 100 degrees. But Young, who is entering his second year as head coach, said this is the first year when it’s consistently reached triple digits.

Thankfully for Young, his coaching staff and his players, conducting an entire practice on the turf field at Falcon Stadium is something they no longer have to worry about. Lake Dallas ISD completed construction of an indoor multi-purpose facility this spring, and the Falcon football team has taken full advantage of being indoors during the first days of fall practice this week.

