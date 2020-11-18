THE COLONY – Lake Dallas junior Bailey Broughton wasn’t the team’s top scorer in the Lady Falcons’ previous game against Frisco Lone Star, but was their leader in plus-minus efficiency.
Looking to carry over that same type of effort into Tuesday’s non-district game against The Colony, it didn’t take long for Broughton to assert herself. Broughton scored 10 of her game-high 13 points in the first quarter, leading the Lady Falcons to a 52-29 rout of the Lady Cougars.
Broughton was aggressive from the opening tip, making a layup 63 seconds into the game before burying a 3-pointer from the right wing just over a minute later after a pass in transition by fellow junior Jorja Elliott.
"She's been shooting the ball well and being really patient,” said Jordan Davis, Lake Dallas head coach. “She does a good job of letting the game come to her. When we make the extra pass, she knocks down the shots. She's also been creating to where it's getting other shots for her and the other girls. That's something that's she's done that's really helped our team."
The extra pass is something that Lake Dallas, ranked No. 19 in Class 5A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, did with regularity inside Tommy Thomas Gymnasium.
Whether it was a drive to the basket to draw an extra defender so they can pass it out to an open shooter, the Lady Falcons were unselfish in their approach. Lake Dallas finished the game with eight 3-pointers, three each by Broughton and Elliott, and two by sophomore Camryn Richardson. Elliott tallied nine points. Richardson chipped in six points.
That approach helped Lake Dallas (4-1) to get off to yet another fast start. The Lady Falcons took a 7-0 lead with 4:03 left in the first quarter after junior point guard Mackenzie Buss stole the ball underneath the basket and made a reverse layup. Buss finished the game with 10 points.
"We moved the ball well tonight,” Davis said. “I was just looking at the book and Bailey had three 3-pointers. Jorja had three 3-pointers. Camryn had a couple. It was good to see them knock them down. I still think that we can get in a rhythm and shoot a lot better. A lot of the times, we're standing up instead of down and ready, and that's kind of hurt us. But, I thought we did a much better job of that tonight."
The Colony (0-2), meanwhile, is working to regain its footing after being released from quarantine last Thursday following a mandatory two-week program shutdown due to COVID-19 reasons. The Lady Cougars had one day of practice to get ready for last Friday’s season opener at Frisco Wakeland. On Tuesday, The Colony showed that it’s regaining the form that it had prior to the unplanned break.
Despite falling behind by double digits in the first quarter, and by as many as 13 points two minutes into the second quarter, The Colony continued to fight for rebounds and loose balls.
That blue-collar approach allowed the Lady Cougars to cut what had been a 20-7 Lady Falcon lead to 20-12 after senior Aariyah Cotto made a 3-pointer with 4:40 left in the first half.
Sophomore Kahlen Norris led a balanced scoring attack with eight points. Cotto was just behind her with seven points. Freshman Rayna Williams fought hard in the paint all night to finish with five points. Junior Haley Courtney chipped in three points.
“I’m really proud of our effort,” said Colby Davis, The Colony head coach. “We competed for 32 minutes. Lake Dallas is a veteran, well-coached team. It was a very tall task for our kids. But, I was very proud of the kids. We made adjustments as best as we could. It’s a difficult offense to have to defend.”
But, just when it appeared that The Colony was going to make it a close game going into halftime, Lake Dallas continued to fire away from behind the arc. Elliott and Richardson buried 3-pointers less than a minute apart to restore a double-digit advantage for the Lady Falcons.
