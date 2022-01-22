With the start of District 6-5A less than a week away, the Lake Dallas boys and girls soccer teams are building a lot of momentum.
The Lady Falcons have turned things around in a big way after losing 5-1 to Wichita Falls Rider in the Jan. 3 season opener. Lake Dallas has yielded just one goal in its last five matches and has outscored the opposition 22-1, which included a pair of 10-0 shutout wins over Burkburnett and Dallas Roosevelt.
Senior Chelsea Vilca netted a hat track in the Lady Falcons’ win against Burkburnett. Jordan Eperjesi and Pilar Flores both had two goals, and Dawson Marrs and Presleigh Thiessen scored one apiece in the Jan. 14 contest.
“The girls played well all game long,” said Nathan Davis, Lake Dallas head coach. “They took advantage of the space they were given out wide and worked on crossing the ball. Once we were up by three, Burkburnett made some changes in goal, and we were able to put more shots past the less experienced keepers. These types of games allow me to play a lot of different players and combinations to prepare us for games where we might be down players.”
Lake Dallas (4-2) squeezed out a 1-0 win over Melissa on Jan. 13. Thiessen scored the game’s only goal with less than five minutes remaining. Vilca was credited with an assist.
“We were able to maintain possession for about 60% of the game,” Davis said. “The girls moved the ball well and got off a lot of shots. If they will start being a little bit more selective in the shots they take, they should be able to put more into the back of the net.”
On the boys’ side, Lake Dallas (4-2) defeated Wylie East 3-1 on Tuesday, handing the Raiders their first loss.
Sophomore Stanley Zamora had a goal and an assist in the victory. Senior Harley Fuller and freshman Mitchell White each had a goal. Freshman goalkeeper Gavin Smarro made a timely save on a penalty kick by Wylie East.
Lake Dallas opens 6-5A play at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday against Denton. The Lady Falcons will be on the road, while the Falcon boys will serve as the host team for their contest.
