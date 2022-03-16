It was a historic season for the Lake Dallas girls basketball team.
The Lady Falcons enjoyed a second straight undefeated run through District 6-5A to capture a district title for the third straight season and later advanced to their first regional final in school history.
All of these accomplishments didn’t go unnoticed.
Lake Dallas had eight players earn a spot on the all-district team, including two superlative winners. Senior guard Mackenzie Buss shared co-MVP with Denton Ryan’s Janiyah Allen. Senior combo guard Jorja Elliott garnered offensive player of the year.
Buss missed 10 games early in the season due to injury but she showed how invaluable to her team she is upon her return, going on to average 11 points per game, in addition to 4.4 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 steals. In Lake Dallas’ 65-53 win over Lubbock Monterey in a Region I semifinal, Buss held Plainsmen star freshman guard Aaliyah Chavez to 17 points on 6-of-26 shooting – nearly nine points below her scoring average of 25.9 points.
“Buss repeating as MVP is a great accomplishment and a testament to her perseverance,” said Jordan Davis, Lake Dallas head coach.
Elliott again showed why she was one of the most feared scorers in 6-5A, averaging a team-high 14 points. In Lake Dallas’ win over Monterey, she poured in a game-high 30 points. The 5-foot-11 Elliott also used her tall, athletic frame to pull down 5.7 rebounds. She was also strong on the defensive end, recording 2.0 steals per game.
“Jorja getting offensive MVP is a good recognition of her talents,” Davis said. “Defenses always had to game plan for her.”
Senior forward Allie Buchanan was named to the all-district first team. She averaged 5.6 points and 5.1 rebounds, but it was her ability to stretch the floor with her jump-shooting abilities that freed up her teammates for open looks at the basket.
“Allie was solid and tough throughout the whole year and teams recognized that voting her first team,” Davis said.
Senior guard Bailey Broughton and junior guard Camryn Richardson, who provided toughness and instant offense to Lake Dallas, were both named to the second team.
Richardson made five 3-pointers in the first half of the Lady Falcons’ 54-47 win over Mansfield Summit in a Region I-5A regional quarterfinal, including a 25-foot shot that gave Lake Dallas a 30-9 lead. For the season, she averaged 7.5 points.
Broughton, meanwhile, filled in admirably at point guard when Buss was injured. She dished out 3.2 assists per game, and was also a reliable scorer, averaging 7.8 points. Against Monterey, she scored nine of her 15 points in the first quarter.
Senior Najhaia McCoy, juniors Altyn Bartley and Shadiamond Wilson, and sophomore Dylan Koele garnered honorable-mention selections to round out the all-district honors for the Lady Falcons.
“I think we had a really strong team, and sometimes because of that, some players may get overlooked,” Davis said. “I think our starting five was some of the best players in the district and we don't achieve what we did without all the members of our team. We had a couple of kids that I feel were very deserving of a higher team, but I think they know their worth to our team and we've expressed that to them.”
