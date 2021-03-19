The Lake Dallas girls track and field team soaked in the experience of competing at Falcon Stadium.
It proved to be quite the advantage.
The Lady Falcons won a total of nine events – five by junior Mackenzie Buss – at their March 11 home meet and racked up 209 team points in the process, 51 more than runner-up Durant, which had 158 points, to claim the team title at the Falcon Relays.
“Each girl did awesome,” said Kassie Urban, Lake Dallas head girls track and field coach. “Every girl improved their time from the last time out. We had some new soccer girls and some basketball players. It was nice to see kids from other sports competing out here for us.”
Buss was competing in her first meet since her freshman season. She missed all of last season with a knee injury but returned to form during the winter basketball season where she led Lake Dallas to the District 6-5A title and an appearance in the regional quarterfinals.
The Lake Dallas junior is rounding into form on the track as well. She placed first in every event that she was entered in at the Falcon Relays, including breaking her own school record in the triple jump (37-9 1/2) by two inches. Buss also struck for gold in the high jump (5-2), 100-meter dash (12.1) as a leg on both the 4x100 (53.2) and 4x400 (4:31.2).
“Last year was my first year coaching track and Lake Dallas,” Urban said. “I had heard about Mackenzie and how well did she her freshman year. I was also with her during basketball and saw all of the hard work that she put in to get back to where she was before the injury and also saw the athleticism that she has.”
Buss wasn’t the only Lady Falcon who posted a personal best at the Falcon Relays. Senior Edith Branch, who recently signed a National Letter of Intent to run track and field for Texas A&M-Commerce, clocked a time of 6:08.1 in the 1,600, good for first place.
Another senior Kelsi Vonnahme earned two victories of her own, winning the long jump with a distance of 16-0 1/2 and as a leg on the 4x200 with a time of 1:54. Running on the relay with Vonnahme were sophomore Shadiamond Wilson, junior Jorja Elliott and sophomore Maddy Hirneise, a quartet who defeated Durant in a photo finish.
Ashley Machuca, a junior, cleared 7-6 to capture first place in the pole vault.
The Lake Dallas boys captured two first-place finishes, and it was a pair of sophomores that led the way. Nikaidian Gray won the 300 hurdles by 0.1 seconds, posting a winning time of 42.8. Cole Schnurbusch conquered the 1,600 in a time of 11:35.7.
“I am proud of the way the kids,” said Darrell Dennis, Lake Dallas head boys track and field coach. “They competed really hard.”
Other Falcon boys who turned in solid performances March 11 were: senior Dylan Jahnke (second, high jump), junior Hayden Hoover (fifth, 1,600), junior Jonathan Synoground (fourth, discus; sixth, shot put), sophomore Aundre Minnifield (third, 100 and 200), and freshman Keonde Henry (second, 400; third, long jump).
The Lake Dallas girls were also led by: junior Emma McCollum (second, 100 hurdles), sophomores Altyn Bartley (fourth, discus), Chloe Bidwell (second, 3,200; fourth, 1,600) and Alyssa Seales (third, 3,200) and freshman Georgia Stinson (second, high jump).
