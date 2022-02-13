Long before Justin Hill earned the right to coach the running backs of the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56, he was breaking long runs for the Lake Dallas football team.
Michael Young was promoted to head coach in 2005 after Randy Patzkowski accepted the same position at Denton. The timing worked out perfectly. Hill was in his first season on the Falcons’ varsity team, playing both running back and outside linebacker. Young had a front-row view to watch Hill, who went on to become a two-time all-District 9-4A selection.
It didn’t take Hill long to leave a lasting impression on Lake Dallas’ new head coach. On his first carry of the 2005 season, Hill ripped off a 40-yard touchdown run at Castleberry. It would be the first of many big plays on the night by the Falcons in a 48-7 win against the Lions.
"He was explosive and he was one of those running backs that when he got out in front of everybody, it was going to be a touchdown,” Young said. “He had a knack for it, too. He did it four or five times in his career, when the first play of a game, he would take it for a touchdown.
“A lot of it was because of his speed. He would catch people not taking the right angles. Usually early in the game when people weren't ready for it, he had several of those long-play touchdowns. He was always ready to go."
A 2007 graduate of Lake Dallas, Hill topped 1,000 yards as a junior and rushed for 1,412 yards with 26 touchdowns while also catching 27 passes for 512 yards and five scores as a senior. He was named an honorable-mention all-state selection following the 2006 season.
The 2006 season was one to remember for the Falcons.
Lake Dallas defeated Mesquite Poteet 38-35 in bi-district to earn its first playoff win in school history. Hill rushed for four touchdowns that night. The Falcons went three rounds deep in the playoffs, including a 14-7 win over Paris North Lamar in the second round.
“That was a big deal because Lake Dallas had never won a playoff game before,” Young said. “It was a big deal to do that. It was the start of a lot of good teams and playoff runs. I know that was an exciting night over there to get that first playoff win in school history.”
While Hill couldn’t be caught at times on the football field, it was his laser focus during practice that has set up a future coaching opportunity in the NFL.
Young described Hill as someone that was “always ready to go.” Hill knew the playbook like the back of his hand. He knew what everyone’s jobs on the team were. Hill would be the first player to arrive at practice and the last one to leave.
“He was just a pro as a high school kid,” Young said.
Hill played collegiately at Rice, leading the Owl running backs with 321 yards during the 2007 season. He battled through nagging injuries in 2008 while contributing on both sides of the ball and on special teams. Injuries to two defensive starters allowed Hill to change positions and he went on to play at linebacker, starting in 2008.
Hill then proceeded to get into coaching football. He worked as an assistant graduate assistant at Iowa State in 2011. He spent three seasons (2012-14) at Baylor before being hired by Tulsa as its running backs coach in 2015.
The Bengals took a chance on Hill and hired him as Cincinnati’s next running backs coach on Feb. 12, 2021. Under Hill’s watch, the Bengals finished third in the NFL this season with 1,742 rushing yards. Joe Mixon finished third in the league with 1,205 rushing yards and 13 scores.
Cincinnati is making its third Super Bowl appearance and is still in search of its first NFL title. Hill becomes the second Lake Dallas player to either coach or play in the NFL championship game. Daryl Williams played for the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.
The Bengals rallied from a 21-10 halftime deficit to stun the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-24, in overtime of the AFC Championship Game.
"That was a big deal,” Young said. “I'm from Kansas and I have a lot of family over there that are Chiefs fans. I was definitely pulling for Cincinnati because I wanted to see Justin get a chance to go to the Super Bowl."
Super Bowl 56 between the Bengals and Los Angeles Rams is set for 5:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 13, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
