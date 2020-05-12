Another championship campaign saw the Lake Dallas boys soccer team take control of the all-district list in 8-5A.
After staring off the year with a winless pre-district slate, the Falcons bounced back in tremendous finish to never lose a district game by going 8-0-3 in that portion of the schedule while clinching a second consecutive 8-5A crown.
Senior Brock Pope was named a co-MVP – his second straight MVP nod - along with Little Elm’s Santiago Castorena. Pope, heading to Bradley University to continue his soccer career at the next level, scored the second-most goals on the team (13) and had the third-most assists (six) after going for 19 goals and 20 assists in 2019.
“Leadership, a desire to win and improve every day, plus a bit of passion,” said Brandon Martin, Lake Dallas head coach. “He was able to work with me and get all the guys on board to be our best and play for each other. “They all sacrificed something to be successful on the field.”
Senior Kaleb Irving joined Pope as one of the Falcons’ superlative winners by being selected as the goalkeeper of the year, with his improvements over the course of the season played a pivotal role in Lake Dallas’ run back to another district title.
Lake Dallas allowed just 10 goals in 11 district games – five fewer than anyone else in the district – and had an astounding plus-19 goal differential, which was 11 more than any other team in 8-5A.
“He really stepped it up in the second half of the season on the field,” Martin said. “He made some great saves to keep us from dropping points. as the season went on, he settled in with his defenders and started to be more communicative.”
Meanwhile, Martin was tabbed as a co-coach of the year with Little Elm’s Aaron Ziehm, which marked the second consecutive year Martin received that distinction.
In the past two seasons, Lake Dallas has reached unprecedented heights under Martin. Lake Dallas has won back-to-back district titles, gone 18-0-5 in district contests and made a trip to the regional finals in 2019.
“Fantastic feeling,” Martin said. “To win district isn't something that happens often, and to win it two years in a row is just fabulous. This year was more difficult than last due to the injuries we suffered. Our opponents also improved this year, which made it more difficult.”
Five Falcons came away with first team all-district honors to highlight their contributions amidst another successful campaign on the pitch – Hansell Cabanas, Orlando Castro, Adrian Garcia, Preston Gregg and Anthony Patti.
Cabanas scored once and had three assists, Castro finished with two goals and a team-best eight assists, Garcia recorded two goals and five assists, Gregg notched three goals and Patti led the team with 17 goals – including both Lake Dallas goals in what would be the season finale versus Denton – while putting forth seven assists.
“They got the job done,” Martin said.
Bryan Aguirre, Chazz Devivo, Kaleb Ledbetter, Jose Rodriguez and Brennan Thiessen rounded out the five Lake Dallas selections on the second team.
Their efforts during the year especially helped pay dividends for Lake Dallas as the campaign rolled on in district play. In the final season statistics, Devivo had one goal and two assists, Ledbetter finished with the third-most goals (four) with one assist, Rodriguez registered two goals and three assists while Thiessen tallied one assist.
“They got a lot of experience early on that helped later in district when we moved a few guys around and established a good rotation of subs and positions,” Martin said.
All-District Team
MVP
Santiago Castorena (Little Elm)
Brock Pope (Lake Dallas)
Offensive MVP
Diego Rodas (Denton Braswell)
Defensive MVP
Abdul Adigun (Denton Ryan)
Midfielder of the Year
Damian Castorena (Little Elm)
Goalkeeper of the Year
Kaleb Irving (Lake Dallas)
Utility Player of the Year
Carlos Santamaria (Denton)
Newcomer of the Year
Brayden Hall (The Colony)
Isaac Pinales (Denton)
Coach of the Year
Brandon Martin (Lake Dallas)
Aaron Ziehm (Little Elm)
First Team
Preston Gregg (Lake Dallas)
Anthony Patti (Lake Dallas)
Hansell Cabanas (Lake Dallas)
Adrian Garcia (Lake Dallas)
Orlando Castro (Lake Dallas)
Arturo Ramirez (Denton Braswell)
Jordan Munoz (Denton Braswell)
Rennato Ramos (Denton Braswell)
Miguel Flores (Denton Braswell)
Auden Quinonez (Little Elm)
Christian Ramirez (Little Elm)
Angel Morales (Little Elm)
Victor Esquivel (The Colony)
Steven Guerra (The Colony)
Zach Morales (The Colony)
Nahum Serrano (Denton)
Charley Rodriguez (Denton)
Owen Biering (Denton Ryan)
Justo Olguin (Denton Ryan)
Rhoan McMaster (Justin Northwest)
Second Team
Bryan Aguirre (Lake Dallas)
Chazz Devivo (Lake Dallas)
Kaleb Ledbetter (Lake Dallas)
Brennan Thiessen (Lake Dallas)
Jose Rodriguez (Lake Dallas)
Brayden Autry (Denton Braswell)
Josh Vargas (Denton Braswell)
Rodrigo Vargas (Denton Braswell)
Jaden Morrison (Denton Braswell)
Austin Utt (Little Elm)
Avimael Quinonez (Little Elm)
Yan Marquez (Little Elm)
Anthony Barron (The Colony)
Julio Bin (The Colony)
Franklin Corona (The Colony)
Mason Risdon (Denton)
Daniel Re Calderon (Denton)
Jose Contreras (Denton Ryan)
Haris Jasic (Denton Ryan)
Brayden Bailey (Justin Northwest)
