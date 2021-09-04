Tuesday’s volleyball match between Lake Dallas and Lewisville proved to be a close affair.
None of the four sets were decided by more than three points with the last two needing more than 25 points to determine a winner.
But in the end, the Farmers were able to scrape out a few more points than the Lady Falcons in a 3-1 win (25-23, 25-22, 24-26, 29-27).
Junior setter Reagan Hamm ran the offense well for Lake Dallas, dishing out 44 assists and also had eight digs.
Senior Ashley Machuca had a great all-around effort with 24 digs, 17 kills and three blocks. Junior Rachel Armstrong tallied 11 kills, seven digs and three blocks. Sophomore Deborah Oh tied Machuca’s mark with 24 digs. Junior Maddy Hirneise added 13 digs of her own.
Junior Elise Wright contributed nine kills and 18 digs. Senior Haiden Tornblum recorded four blocks and two kills. Junior Altyn Bartley finished with five kills and three blocks.
The previous weekend, Lake Dallas won two of five matches at a tournament in Argyle. The Lady Falcons lost 3-0 (25-20, 25-20, 25-18) to Kennedale, defeated Harker Heights 2-0 (25-18, 25-23), lost to Van Alstyne 2-0 (25-21, 28-26) and Denton Braswell 2-0 (25-13, 25-19) but topped Brock 2-1 (25-11, 31-29, 26-24) to conclude tournament play.
Senior outside hitter Caelyn Gunn paced Lake Dallas’ offense with 69 kills to go along with 48 digs. Oh led the way with defensively with 73 digs. Hirneise contributed 29 digs. Hamm dished out 128 assists. Machuca recorded 33 kills and 14 digs. Armstrong tallied 23 kills and had nine blocks. Tornblum finished with eight kills and three blocks. Bartley was a force defensively as she had a team-high 10 blocks.
Lake Dallas will look to avenge the loss to Van Alstyne when they meet Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Lake Dallas. The Lady Falcons begin District 6-5A play Friday versus reigning district champion Denton.
