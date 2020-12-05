CORINTH – With Lake Dallas’ boys basketball team still working to perfect its 3-point shooting, the Falcons on Tuesday night continued to do what has worked best for them this season: attacking the rim.
Lake Dallas finished 18-of-22 at the free-throw line while holding Fort Worth Polytechnic to just 6-of-9 at the charity stripe in a 58-45 victory.
“We haven’t been shooting that great from the outside yet, so our guys have adapted and have been more aggressive going to the rim,” said Josh Welch, Lake Dallas head coach. “When that occurs, you get a lot more opportunities at the free-throw line. We did a nice job knocking them down against Poly. If you don’t knock them down, it changes the whole narrative of the game.”
Senior Kenny Williams set the tone early for the Falcons (4-2), scoring eight of his 13 points during the first quarter as Lake Dallas jumped out to a 14-11 lead. Junior Jordan Williams led the Falcons in scoring with 14 points. Senior Mike Brown chipped in 11 points.
“It is nice to see Kenny playing well,” Welch said. “He was one of our better players last year but broke his ankle, I think in the third game of the year. He has worked hard in the offseason to get to where he is today. He is a great kid and a hard worker. I couldn’t be happier for him.”
Holding onto a three-point lead, Lake Dallas proceeded to blow the game open in the second quarter, outscoring Polytechnic 22-13 over that span of play to increase its lead to 36-24 at the half.
The Falcons used balanced scoring to gain the double-digit lead.
Six different Lake Dallas players found their way into the scorebook during the second quarter, including five points apiece from Brown and Keonde Henry. Jordan Williams and senior Kyle Sasser each contributed four points during that span of play. Henry finished the game with seven points, while Sasser had five.
