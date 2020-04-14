As coachable and competitive as it gets, do-it-all Lake Dallas baseball star Hunter McDaniel earned his way to the next level.
McDaniel, both a pitcher and fielder for the Falcons, announced his pledge Friday to continue his baseball career at Oklahoma Wesleyan, an NAIA school located in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.
“I had a visit a while back,” McDaniel said. “I really liked it there. I didn’t want something too big. I liked it. It’s a nice Christian school. The coaches were really nice. They liked me and my talents, so I went with them.”
Brought up as a sophomore under then-head coach Ryan Howard — currently in his first year leading the program at Coppell — McDaniel said that’s when he started to see that he could become a collegiate player one day.
“I got brought up in varsity and started playing in tournaments,” McDaniel. “I played the whole year on varsity my sophomore year. That’s when I knew.”
Now, two years later, McDaniel is helping first-year head coach Chris Haney – previously an assistant for defending 5A state champion Colleyville Heritage — establish just the culture he wants up in Corinth.
A versatile player, McDaniel can be thrust into any role and make an impact. He boasts a .273 average with four RBIs, a perfect 0.00 ERA in six innings pitched on the mound and is also a sensational defensive first baseman.
“Whenever I play defense, I don’t want the ball to get past me,” McDaniel said.
“If that means squaring up and hitting me in the mouth, that’s what I’ll do.”
It’s that competitiveness in McDaniel, and he will have no gripes about whatever he is asked to do.
Give him the ball, and he will get the job done on the mound. Give him a bat, and he will get the job done there. Put him anywhere on the field, whether it’s at first base or elsewhere, and he will go there and get the job done.
All he wants to do is win.
“You can just see it in his eyes, you see it in his body language, the way he carries himself to and from the field, the way he carries himself at practice,” Haney said. “You wouldn’t be able to tell if Hunter McDaniel was 3-for-3 or 0-for-3 when you see him take the field or take the mound.”
And that type of coachability is what Haney also expects to make a difference when McDaniel heads off to college.
“He’s one of those kids that’s never going to ask why,” Haney said. “You ask him to do something, and he does it. He trusts in the process over the outcome, and I think that is something that is going to help him transition from high school to collegiate baseball.”
If the season does continue – the UIL amended and extended its previous timeline of the May 4 date for the earliest games could resume – McDaniel hopes to win District 8-5A and lift the Falcons into a deep playoff run.
But whether or not his high school career has come to a close, Haney sees more success in store for McDaniel when he heads off to Oklahoma Wesleyan.
“He is one of the best defensive first baseman that I’ve seen over there in a while,” Haney said. “If it’s on the ground or in the air, it doesn’t matter — it’s in his glove. You take that and the ability for him to push together quality at-bats and flash some power. I think that kind of gets him an option to fit in in the lineup as a freshman, so I’m really excited for him to go out and have the opportunity to grind for that.”
