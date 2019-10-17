The Colony's girls cross country team dominated the District 8-5A cross country meet at North Lakes Park in Denton Thursday, placing five runners in the top 10 to earn the Lady Cougars' second consecutive league title.
Carmen Merrill paced the program, earning third place as an individual with a time of 20:17.62. She was followed up by Tatiana Papadopoulos (20:41.82, fifth place), Kylee Byman (20:43.45, sixth place), Jusedes Gutierrez (20:48.74) and Rebeca Villafranca (21:12.89) in the top 10. Emily Broach took 13th with a time of 21:22.73, and Lorena Aguilar rounded out the program's showing with a 20th-place finish (21:43.46).
The Colony's boys team also qualified for the Region I-5A meet, taking third place as a group after narrowly missing qualifying as a team with a fourth-place result a year ago. Bryan Castillo led the way for the Cougars, running to a runner-up finish with a time of 16:27.64.
The Colony head coach Tony Doran said that, while the program's goal was to bring home a trophy in each competition, he was proud of his group's effort.
"One thing that we talked about throughout the whole week was putting forth effort and giving your all and making sure you leave no stone unturned," he said. "(It's about) making sure we pushed through. One thing I talked about is pushing through and fighting through adversity and pain throughout the duration of the race."
In particular, he said he knows the team qualification was a welcome result for a Cougar group that spent the offseason mulling over its failure to qualify in 2018.
"I think, overall, they wanted to be district champs, but it was just about believing in themselves, and that was our motto this year. Just believing in what you do, when you do it, 100% of the time," he said. "They believed today. I know some of them weren't satisfied with their times, but we're moving on and we live to run another week."
The Colony got additional top-20 results on the boys side from Adrian Morales (17:39.42, 14th place), Wesley Gibbs (17:43.79, 15th place), Dylan Judelson (17:55.64, 18th place) and Brennan Hilts (18:04.93, 19th place).
The Region I-5A meet is set for Oct. 28 in Lubbock, where the 8-5A qualifiers will line up against the rest of the region at Mae Simmons Park.
Lake Dallas senior and team captain Samuel Dao will join the competitors in Lubbock for the second year in a row, as he finished Thursday's meet in 10th place with a time of 17:03.56. Unlike the regional competition, only the top 10 finishers at the district meet, regardless of team finish, advance, putting Dao just above the cut.
In a year that saw many promising athletes leave the program, especially on the girls side, and no other Lake Dallas athletes advance to Lubbock, head coach Jessica Prickett said Dao is a stellar example of the kinds of athletes she hopes are built by the program moving forward.
"He has been the best example that we could possibly have for the rest of the guys team. He stays at practice later, and he's completely focused at the races, and that's the example we need," she said. "I need these guys to be focused, and he's the team captain this year. ... He just keeps them accountable, but he's also very focused on his goals.
"Our goal for today, for him, was just to qualify, because we are trying to peak him at regionals."
Denton qualified both its boys and girls squad for regionals, as the Lady Broncos took second as a group behind the Lady Cougars and the Broncos took home the boys title behind a dominant, first-place effort from Gunnison Hays.
Justin Northwest took second place as a team in the boys competition, highlighted by a third-place result from Joseph Thomas, and Denton Braswell rounded out the team qualifications with a third-place finish in the girls race.
Sage Lancaster of Denton Ryan won the girls event with a time of 19:40.13.
Looking ahead to the regional meet, Doran said he expects solid performances from confident groups led by Merrill and Castillo.
"Them learning from what they ran last year and the mistakes that we can change this go around (is important)," he said. "(We can) run better, as individuals and as a team. The girls are confident and the guys are confident."
