Lake Dallas senior inside linebacker Patrick Wenger announced on his personal Twitter account on Thursday that he will play football in college for McMurry University, a private Methodist university located in Abilene.
“I would like to thank God and making me the person and player I am today, my parents and the rest of my family for believing in me and always supporting me,” he wrote. “I would also like to thank all of my friends, teammates, and teachers for pushing me to get where I am today.
“I would also like to thank every coach and trainer who has ever worked with me to help me better myself on and off the field. I am very blessed with the opportunity to continue playing the sport I love at the next level.”
Wenger has been one of the stalwarts in the middle of the Falcon defense, earning all-district honors in each of his last two seasons, including spots on the District 7-5A Div. II second team as a junior and honorable mention as a senior.
The Lake Dallas senior totaled 129 tackles over his final two seasons in a Falcon uniform with 11 tackles for loss, 14 quarterback hurries, five sacks and four fumble recoveries.
On Dec. 8, McMurry became the first school to offer Wenger. On Feb. 9, he was offered by Austin College.
A signing ceremony has been tentatively scheduled for March 26.
---
Follow David Wolman @david_wolmanFWS
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.