With temperatures exceeding 100 degrees and heat index of 105, the hot weather was a factor at last weekend’s 7-on-7 Division I state tournament in College Station. But for Lake Dallas, it was conditions that they had been used to playing in this summer.
The Falcons begin summer workouts at 10 a.m., and then move to the turf field at Falcon Stadium at 11 a.m. for conditioning, where the temperature can exceed 100 degrees by noon. That benefited Lake Dallas in a big way at the state tournament, where the Falcons finished with a 4-1 record, including a perfect 3-0 mark in pool play, to earn a top-16 finish in the state.
“I think that made a big difference,” said Jason Young, Lake Dallas head coach. “Our guys were using to being out there. We do that for a reason. We play in heat in August and September. We have to get used to that."
In pool play, held June 24, Lake Dallas defeated North Crowley, 27-13, El Paso Eastwood, 26-20, and Klein Cain, 21-12, to earn a spot in the championship bracket. In bracket play, held June 25, edged Cy Falls, 21-13, to make it four straight wins.
The Falcons’ perfect run came to an end in the second round with a 27-20 setback to Midlothian Heritage. Lake Dallas had the ball on the 1-yard line, looking to for the tying score, but time ran out.
"I was extremely pleased with the way that we played, but also just how the kids supported each other, stayed positive the whole time,” Young said. “Even when the kids made mistakes, they stepped up and helped each other, composed to complaining, which I saw a lot of other teams do. I was really pleased with our composure and overall effort."
Lake Dallas’ defense was a major reason why the Falcons qualified for the state tournament and lost just one game in College Station. In the state qualifying tournament last month in Justin, the Falcons held three of their four opponents to less than 10 points. Lake Dallas continued to excel on the defensive side of the ball at the state tournament, where the Falcons held three different opponents to 13 or fewer points.
“This is probably the best 7-on-7 defense that we've probably had since I've been here,” Young said. “The guys played well. If you can play good defense in 7 on 7, you're going to have a good chance in every game that you play."
Young was also pleased with how well junior quarterback Cade Bortnem distributed the ball to multiple wide receivers. Seniors Evan Weinberg, Niki Gray, Xavier Lopez, and juniors Keonde Henry and Sam McAfee were among those Falcons who made big plays in the passing game in College Station.
“They all did a great job,” Young said. “Cade’s composure during this whole thing was amazing. He's very relaxed, made great decisions throughout the whole thing."
