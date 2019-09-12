Friday marks the beginning of the District 8-5A volleyball schedule — a conference chock-full of parity last year. If preseason is any indication, more of the same could be in store.
At the top of the table is Denton, which had its way with the rest of 8-5A last season and is loaded with experience for a potential repeat bid. Programs like state-ranked Little Elm, as well as Lake Dallas and The Colony, hope to have their say as well, and with the first set of the district schedule tipping off on Friday, Star Local Media collaborated to project the final standings on the 8-5A volleyball court.
1. Denton
Taylor Raglin: Though Justin Northwest and Little Elm should be breathing down the collective neck of the Lady Broncos this season, it’s unlikely either unseats last season’s 8-5A champion.
The program has a load of talent back, including 2018 8-5A MVP Taylor Thomas, 2018 Co-Newcomer of the Year Campbell Sweeten, and first-teamers Sydney Soto, Leah Stolfus and Maria Martin.
The program is currently ranked beneath Little Elm in the Texas Girls Coaches Association’s weekly poll, coming in at No. 25 with the Lady Lobos slotting in at No. 12, but the Lady Broncos should receive the benefit of the doubt within a league that they dominated to the tune of a 12-0 record a year ago.
2. Justin Northwest
Taylor Raglin: While the Lady Broncos are a deserving favorite, their biggest test could come from a Northwest program that returns plenty of talent of its own, both superlative and otherwise.
Sophomore MaKenna Miller earned 8-5A’s 2018 Utility Player of the Year as a freshman as is back for more, as are senior and 2018 first-teamer Lexi Long and senior second-teamers Morgan Andress and Daylee Doggett.
The Lady Texans have also been rolling as of late, taking down six consecutive opponents with their district schedule knocking on the door. They’ll need to find their footing early, as they’ll open against fellow postseason contender Lake Dallas Friday at home, then take on Denton Sept. 17.
3. Little Elm
Bryan Murphy: Don’t look now, but the Lady Lobos cracked the state rankings for the second week in a row and currently sit at No. 12 in Class 5A, according to the Texas Girls Coaches Association volleyball poll.
Little Elm is state-ranked for good reason, as the Lady Lobos sported an impressive 22-5 record heading into Friday night and seem to be playing their best volleyball of the season as district play rapidly approaches.
After a down-year in 2018 in which Little Elm missed out on a playoff spot, don’t be surprised if the Lady Lobos claw their way into the postseason mix in a district that is up for grabs.
4. Lake Dallas
Taylor Raglin: It’s difficult to read Lake Dallas under first-year head coach Kristinn Holbrooks, though the construction of the Lady Falcons’ roster and the composition of 8-5A bode well for a sixth straight trip to the postseason.
Last season’s 8-5A Setter of the Year, senior Ruthie Forson, is back as the leader for the club, while talented sophomore outside hitter Caelyn Gunn has continued to take steps forward. Junior Candace Collier, a 2018 first-teamer, is also back, as is junior and 2018 second-teamer Macie Banks.
While the Lady Falcons may need to punch above their weight to take down Denton, Northwest or Little Elm, the program should have enough of a leg up, talent-wise, to fend off the conference’s other bubble teams.
5. The Colony
Matt Welch: The Lady Cougars have been up and down throughout the preseason, but the results do require a bit of context after the team soldiered through the majority of its non-district campaign without top hitter and senior Jayda Coleman, who plied her craft on the softball field for the USA Under-19 National Team.
She teams with senior Ashley Procious to form a veteran one-two punch that projects to keep the Lady Cougars in the thick of the postseason race throughout 8-5A. Should The Colony, which missed out on the playoffs last season via a tiebreaker match to Braswell, find its way into the district’s top four by season’s end, it would be the team’s third postseason berth in four years.
6. Denton Braswell
Bryan Murphy: Braswell was one of three teams in 8-5A last season to finish in a logjam at 5-7 and snuck into the postseason for the first time on program history.
The Lady Bengals will enter district play with a losing record after going up against some of the better teams in the area, which includes Frisco Centennial, Frisco Memorial, Plano Senior and Hebron.
Last season, only district champion Denton and Northwest displayed winning district records and if other squads like The Colony, Lake Dallas or Denton Ryan take a step back, Braswell very well could be a playoff team once again.
7. Denton Ryan
Matt Welch: The Lady Raiders had a two-year playoff streak snapped last season, managing just three wins in their 8-5A debut. They’ve endured their peaks and valleys thus far, but do sport one of the district’s premier defensive players in senior Nicole Schroeder, who has already eclipsed 400 digs on the season. Junior Halle Mitchell has also impressed as Ryan’s lone player averaging more than 2.0 kills per set.
Given the parity in this district, it’s impossible to rule out any team from factoring into the playoff equation, but the district’s upper echelon gets an edge in experience over the Lady Raiders that should pan out in the coming weeks.
