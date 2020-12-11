Lake Dallas’ girls basketball team put on a defensive clinic in a 51-21 rout of Trophy Club Byron Nelson on Tuesday.
It was a close game early before the Lady Falcons (7-4) increased their lead to double digits in the second quarter, and the rout was on.
The Lady Bobcats didn’t achieve double figures in scoring until the fourth quarter. For the game, Nelson (0-3) shot just 14% percent from the field and 33% on free throws. Lake Dallas also owned a 43-31 edge in rebounding.
“We had been kind of been focusing on some defensive things,” said Jordan Davis, Lake Dallas head coach. “After watching the first half and some things that we were doing, we made a few adjustments.
“I switched a few people and knew who not to go to. I think the girls did a good job. The only thing they have been good about is adjusting on the fly and doing some things that we haven’t necessarily been over a whole lot. That’s nice when you’re able to draw up something and execute it.”
Lake Dallas junior point guard Mackenzie Buss nearly outscored Nelson by herself as she poured in a game-high 17 points.
Junior forward Allie Buchanan was finally rewarded for her hard work on the boards this season as she finished Tuesday’s game with 13 points. Junior Bailey Broughton contributed eight points.
“(Buchanan) has been working really hard on developing her skills around the boards and just working on her hands and getting in there and fighting and banging around,” Davis said. “Her shot hasn’t necessarily fallen until today. She worked hard there and didn’t get in any foul trouble, which was really helpful. Sometimes, you need the ball to go through the net a couple of times to get your rhythm. Hopefully that will help her confidence.”
Davis said she was proud of the way that her Lady Falcons adjusted to every look that the Lady Bobcats presented on defense. The second-year head coach said her team didn’t take care of the ball at times Tuesday, especially against Nelson’s press – but added it was a huge improvement over what she saw from her team in its previous game against Mesquite Horn.
Horn (11-1), No. 23 in Class 6A, recorded 12 steals in a 45-35 home win over Lake Dallas, No. 24 in 5A, on Dec. 5.
“People are doing different things against us, and that’s just a tribute to these kids and how they play,” Davis said. “They’ve seen several kinds of defenses the last few games, and to adjust game to game, it’s going to make us more comfortable going into district, because we’re going to see a lot of different looks during district. I’m proud of them for adjusting like that.”
