CORINTH — Fresh off winning its first district match of the season in a five-set thriller over Grapevine, the Lake Dallas volleyball team looked to build on that momentum Tuesday night against Denton Ryan.
Unfortunately for the Lady Falcons, they couldn’t replicate that winning formula as Lake Dallas was swept 3-0 (26-24, 25-17, 25-18) by the Lady Raiders. The win snapped a 21-match district losing streak for Ryan (23-15 overall, 1-5 District 6-5A). Lake Dallas dropped to 11-14, 1-5.
Lake Dallas had a different look on offense Tuesday. Senior Caelyn Gunn, an outside hitter and the team’s leader in kills, played at setter alongside Elise Wright. Wright and Gunn combined for 27 assists. Gunn also played at her natural position when needed, adding 12 kills, eight digs and three blocks.
Gunn’s hitting was needed late in the first set. She recorded three kills in a span of four points to help the Lady Falcons pull even on the scoreboard with the Lady Raiders at 23-23 after the home team fell behind 19-13.
Lake Dallas fought off two set points with junior Jocelyn Blassingame notching a kill to level the score at 24-all. But in a set filled with mistakes by both teams, a net violation and a service error by the Lady Falcons loomed large for the home team. Ryan freshman Kailyn Head proceeded to end the first set for the Lady Raiders with a tip kill.
Lake Dallas also struggled against Ryan’s one-two punch of junior middle blocker Darla Crow and sophomore outside hitter Halli Keese. Crow did a lot of her damage early while Keese came on strong late in the match with the two Lady Raiders combining for 23 kills on the evening.
In the second set, Lake Dallas senior Ashley Machuca notched a service ace to give the Lady Falcons a 4-3 lead. Machuca finished with seven kills, four aces and four digs. Junior Rachel Armstrong tallied five kills.
The score remained close until two kills by Crow in a span of three points as well as some passing and hitting errors by Lake Dallas allowed Ryan to take control. The Lady Raiders finished the second set on an 18-10 run after they clung to a 9-8 lead.
Now down two sets to none, Lake Dallas again struggled, falling behind 11-4 in the third set following a service ace by sophomore KK Haley.
However, the Lady Falcons showed some fight late in the third set as they nearly erased a big deficit. Gunn had a kill to level the score at 16-16. Then following two straight kills by Keese, Armstrong swatted a kill of her own to bring Lake Dallas to within 18-17.
But that’s as close as the Lady Falcons got as a lift violation on Lake Dallas on the very next point prevented the home team from completing the comeback.
The loss comes four days after Lake Dallas outlasted Grapevine, 3-2 (25-18, 25-22, 17-25, 21-25, 15-12) to earn its first district win of the season.
"Tonight was a total team effort and the result of a week of focusing on specific skills to better prepare us for a difficult match," said Kristinn Holbrooks, Lake Dallas head coach. "I am very proud of the all the girls."
Reagan Hamm dished out 50 assists while swatting three kills and finishing with five digs. Gunn had a strong all-around effort with 17 kills, 29 digs, two blocks and two aces. Machuca tallied 16 kills, 19 digs and three service aces.
Junior Maddy Hirneise had a solid night on defense with 31 digs. Armstrong added eight kills and two blocks. Altyn Bartley had five kills and six blocks.
