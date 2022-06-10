Baseball coaches in District 5-6A recently met to vote on the best players in the district.
When it was all said and done, Lake Dallas was rewarded with five selections on the all-district team.
Senior outfielder Brendan Sorsby was one of two Falcons who were placed on the first team. He finished his high school career as a two-sport standout. Sorsby is an Indiana signee for football.
“If we finish higher in the district, he probably is in the running for one of the superlatives,” said Chris Haney, Lake Dallas head coach. “He is one of the better dual-sport athletes that has rolled through Lake Dallas in a while. I’m extremely excited for him and extremely excited for his teammates to continue to play with him. There was an opportunity for him to go to Indiana in the spring and start football stuff, but he wanted to give it another shot with his baseball buddies.”
A big part of the Falcons’ future is sophomore catcher Cole Ingram. He changed positions this year and he excelled behind the plate.
“That’s a kid that we called up for the playoffs last year for us as a freshman,” Haney said. “He played middle infield in the fall and it really set up to where we could have some depth at catcher. I asked him to get out of his comfort zone and be an athlete, and he did it. He ended up being pretty good for his being the plate and his stick really came along.”
Junior outfielder Will McConnell was one of two Falcons to crack the second team. But Haney made a case for McConnell to be higher on the all-district list. McConnell hit .380 during 5-6A play with multiple extra-base hits.
“Will McConnell had first-team all-district numbers,” Haney said. “It’s just hard to put two guys from the same team on the first-team outfield. He had a bit of a slow start in tournaments, but he was on fire during district.”
Junior Cash Conner, like Ingram, underwent a positional change. Conner was moved to first base to fill a void, and he excelled in his new spot.
“That was kind of a special one for our program because you’ve got a kid that was asked to play a position that he didn’t play in the fall,” Haney said. “We had a situation pop up where we needed a first baseman. He was a left-handed batter and it allowed us to make some moves with our lineup. He went out there and competed every day as hard as possible.”
Rounding out the list of all-district selections for Lake Dallas was sophomore pitcher Cayden Decker, who garnered an honorable-mention selection. When Jarren Giaimo suffered an injury, Decker filled his spot in the pitching rotation well.
“He really had a good three-game starting stint,” Haney said of Decker. “When the next week started, we rolled him out again. We’re just really excited about his future on the mound. I’m excited that his efforts were acknowledged by the coaches.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.