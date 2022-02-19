The Lake Dallas girls soccer team entered the midway point of the District 6-5A schedule with a little breathing room.
One year after the Lady Falcons made a playoff appearance for the first time since 2016, Lake Dallas has parlayed that into a two-game lead over Richland for the final playoff spot in 6-5A. Behind the eighth shutout of the season for senior goalkeeper Jaelynn Davis, the Lady Falcons rode a strong second-half performance to a 3-0 win over the Royals on Tuesday.
Junior Grace Read scored twice and senior Bailey Clark netted her first goal of the season in the victory.
The win bumps Lake Dallas’ district record to 4-2.Richland dropped to 2-4. Everyone is chasing defending Class 5A state runner-up Grapevine, which boasts a conference mark of 6-0. The Lady Mustangs have been stingy on defense, conceding just two goals in district play while scoring 20 goals for a 20-2 scoring margin.
One of the two goals that Grapevine allowed was scored by Lake Dallas on Feb. 8 – a game that the Lady Mustangs escaped with a 2-1 victory. The Lady Falcons gave second-place Colleyville Heritage all that it could handle on Jan. 28, with Lake Dallas escaping with a shootout win over the Lady Panthers. Senior Chelsea Vilca scored both Lady Falcon goals in regulation.
Vilca is a threat to score every time that she touches the ball and she is on her way to leading the Lady Falcons in goals for the third straight season, having already scored 11 goals in 15 matches played.
Junior Dawson Marrs is having a breakout season for Lake Dallas with nine goals and six assists after finding the back of the net just once last year as a sophomore. Senior Presleigh Thiessen is providing just as good offensive support, already tallying seven goals as well as a team-high 10 assists.
As Lake Dallas enters the second half of district play, the Falcons will look to create separation from Birdville. Lake Dallas and Birdville are tied for third place in 6-5A, but the Lady Hawks own the head-to-head tiebreaker by virtue of a 2-0 win over the Lady Falcons on Feb. 7.
Birdville will look to add more in the scoring department as the Lady Hawks have averaged a shade under two goals on the season, though they broke out offensively with nine goals against Denton in a 9-3 win on Feb. 11.
Richland (2-4-1), Denton Ryan (2-4), Justin Northwest (1-5) and Denton (0-6) have a lot of work to do during the second half of the 6-5A schedule as they will look to catch Grapevine, Heritage, Lake Dallas and Birdville in the district standings and contend for a playoff berth.
