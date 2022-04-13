The Lake Dallas track and field team crowned one champion and tied a school record at the District 6-5A meet at Justin Northwest on April 9.
Sophomore Keonde Henry ran to first place in the boys’ 400-meter dash, finishing in a personal-best time of 49.46 seconds.
Junior Trey Buss punched his ticket into the area meet in two events – earning a runner-up finish in the 300 hurdles in 41.62 in addition to bronze in the triple jump with a leap of 43-7.25, both of which were PRs.
Zach Tipps, also a junior, took third overall in the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 15.83.
“I thought that our kids went out and performed really well,” said Darrell Dennis, Lake Dallas head boys coach. “I was proud of all of the efforts that the kids gave. The future is looking really, really bright here, and I am looking forward to watching them perform in the upcoming years.”
On the girls’ side, Lake Dallas junior Altyn Bartley tied a school record in the girls’ shot put. She threw for a distance of 36-11.5, good for second overall.
Senior Ashley Machuca, who is the school-record holder in the girls’ pole vault, is bound for the area meet after she placed second in the district meet with a clearance of 9-6.
Junior Dawson Marrs qualified for the area meet in three events. Marrs placed second in the 400 with a time of 1:01.3, third in the 200 in 26.53 and served as the final leg for the 4x100 that took fourth in a time of 51.41. Also running the relay were Katy Summerville, Juyin Olorunwo and Alyse Cornist.
The area meet is scheduled for April 21 at Justin Northwest.
